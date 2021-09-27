Bitcoin lands in PortAventura | $ BTC in Spanish Gardaland

While the China shoot the last available cartridges to try to sink it, Bitcoin he continues inexorably on his way to conquer the commercial world. And it does so by becoming an accepted means of payment in another major commercial institution.

It’s the amusement park’s turn PortAventura, among the most important in Europe, which in a press release confirmed that starting from 2022 will accept Bitcoin as a means of payment, departing from the hotels of the group they serve kit to the amusement park itself.

At the amusement park with Bitcoin – i lla

Another great news from the world of Bitcoin – of those that confirm the attitude bullish by maximalists ed investors – and that we can ride with eToro – here to get the free and unlimited virtual account – intermediary offering BTC in direct access, with the possibility of using all advanced analysis tools.

We can also use the CopyTrading – for the copy of the best investors on the platform, or alternatively i CopyPortfolios, which they insert Bitcoin along with others crypto-asset quality. Those who then want to switch from the real account can do so with a small investment of 50 USD minimum.

PortAventura World opens to Bitcoin: here are the terms of the roadmap

It is not the first time that Bitcoin it is accepted as a means of payment in hotels of a certain thickness – as we had already mentioned in the case of the family’s hotel Sawiris in Switzerland.

This time, however, the scope is even wider, because according to the press release issued by the PortAventura World group within the hotels of the group – which are functional to the visit to the amusement park – it will be possible to start using Bitcoin as a payment method. All this starting from 2022, or with the next opening season – and it will also be possible pay directly at the reception – making therefore $ BTC accepted as if it were EUR or US dollars. All this will happen through an unspecified software, still under development, which could however rely on the Lightning network, to ensure faster payments and with lower commissions.

The thrust for this initiative comes from our desire to meet the needs of our customers. It is a key factor in strengthening our position in the entertainment industry. At PortAventura we are immersed in the digitization process, with the aim of improving the experience of our visitors.

This is the comment of Garcia Blancas, director of operations – and among the first promoters of this initiative, which will allow you to pay any of the 3,200 rooms of which the complex is composed directly with Bitcoin.

Other groups are adopting Bitcoin as a means of payment

It was not the only news on the payments front for Bitcoin. We are in fact facing a wave of adoption that has recently also involved Monneo, the UK virtual banking group, as well as groups such as Todos Medical, which instead sells food supplements.

There are several groups that are exploiting – in our opinion also in an advertising sense – the big one hype that continues to surround Bitcoin. Sometimes accompanied with other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum or Dogecoin – although this is not the case with PortAventura.

What is PortAventura: its relevance

PortAventura is a amusement park south of Barcelona, ​​which is actually part of a real tourist complex, with two theme parks and a water park. Inside there is also a golf course with three 18-hole courses, a station for campers and several themed hotels. Active since 1995, the group hosts on average more than 3 million visitors during a typical year – with numbers obviously reduced during the pandemic COVID.

For next year, the group aims to return to pre-pandemic numbers – with the launch of new commercial and advertising initiatives, including this one dedicated to Bitcoin – which will start from next season.

Bitcoin adoption is also progressing at full speed in El Salvador

Excellent news also those coming from El Salvador. President Nayib Bukele has confirmed in the last few hours that there are over 2 million i Active Chivo Wallet, more accounts from any banking group in the country.

All this despite there have been protests, even vehement ones, from the opposition – which also managed to reach the foreign press. The program, at least according to the numbers, would seem to be an undeniable success, with a third of the population already operating in BTC.

Another great news for the world of BTC – with ours Bitcoin forecasts which come out further strengthened, although today’s price is still quite far away.

September has historically never been a good month for Bitcoin, with the bulls that are gathering their strength, this at least according to the main analysts, towards a October which could be really crackling.