Bitcoin lands in the Bergamo and Brescia valleys

Friday 25 February 2022 (guess date) could be a historic day for our valleys. Starting from that date, in fact, 3 commercial establishments will begin to accept bitcoin as a payment system for their business. A technology and a currency still unknown to most, but which is spreading rapidly around the world.

Among the various options to pay for items, products or work services, in addition to traditional payment systems in euros, customers will also be able to make payments in bitcoins. And the shopkeepers will be happy to accept them.

These are the first three merchants who will officially land Bitcoin on our territories:

• Parviz Afgei, owner of the ADAMELLO TAPPETI shop in Costa Volpino, in via Nazionale 42 / F.

• Franzoni Mascia, owner of the shop of party items and events of FAI FESTA – GIO ‘CONCEPT STORE

of Costa Volpino, in via Nazionale 42 / E. https://www.faifestagioconcept.it/

• Rusconi Massimiliano, owner of the technical architecture studio ARS Rusconi Architetto di Darfo

Boario Terme. https://www.architettorusconi.com/

These three activities are the demonstration of how bitcoin is a simple technology within everyone’s reach, as well as being advantageous for many reasons. Among these, the fact that the bitcoin currency is not managed by a bank or a central body: the funds that the customer pays end up directly in the bitcoin wallet (wallet

electronic) of the business owner, without going through any intermediary. The author of this initiative was an engineer from Darfo Boario Terme, Valerio Dalla Costa, born in 1987, who in

September 2021 the physical store Bitcoin Village opened, one of the very first in Italy (probably the second at the moment in the national territory) focused on the most famous cryptocurrency in the world. The intent of Bitcoin Village is to help people understand this technology by promoting it

dissemination and adoption for both individuals and commercial activities.

To do this, one of the first fundamental steps is precisely to want to demonstrate that this technology can be “touched”, illustrating to our local traders, professionals, businesses, bars, restaurateurs, shopkeepers or anyone with a VAT number. how to start accepting and managing independently

this coin. And this first, historic step, could make the Brescia and Bergamo valleys of the territories

pioneers and forerunners for the diffusion of this technology.

Brief insight

What is Bitcoin

Bitcoin is an open-source technology and computer protocol born and developed on a global network. It implements an electronic money based on mathematics and cryptography that can be freely exchanged within a network, without requiring the presence of an intermediary (such as a bank) to manage the service and process the transactions.

Bitcoin is a new paradigm. A technology and an electronic currency that humanity had not yet experienced before. Trying to summarize as much as possible (an impossible feat when talking about such a complex issue) we could limit ourselves to indicating two of its main innovative and revolutionary aspects:

Bitcoin is not managed by a bank, institution or central body. Bitcoin does not have a president, it does not have a registered office, it has no offices. It doesn’t even have a marketing team promoting its benefits and opportunities. Bitcoin is managed in a decentralized way: no one can decide to manipulate, inflate, change the rules or alter the system. Bitcoin is an open source computer protocol, shared by thousands and thousands of users from all over the world, where no one has more power than others, but they are all on the same level. All this means that every person, all over the world, can become the “bank of himself”, since the presence of an intermediary to manage the service is no longer necessary.

Bitcoin has managed to create scarcity in the digital world, a company that until a few years ago seemed utopia from a technical-IT point of view. In fact, there will be at most 21 million Bitcoins in history, and no one can change this parameter. Being a fixed quantity, Bitcoin is now transversally recognized by all as “digital gold”, the best store of value ever known to man. Approaching the Bitcoin world is not easy. The theme is very complex and constantly evolving. Furthermore, the topic is often talked about little, or in a little depth, sometimes even discrediting the world of cryptocurrencies without however knowing its nature and implications in depth.

The idea of ​​a physical store like BITCOIN VILLAGE for training, assistance and bitcoin trading was born precisely to have a physical point where you can meet people, to help them enter this new world, training and accompanying them with the right attention and time needed to better face this epochal change.