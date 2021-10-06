Bitcoin: legal currency in Brazil? Prices rise above $ 50,000

After El Salvador, Brazil may also soon use Bitcoin as legal tender. The Brazilian deputy anticipated this Aureo Ribeiro, explaining that the carioca government is preparing to vote on a bill on the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

“We want to create regulations so that with this asset we can buy a house, a car, go to McDonald’s to buy a hamburger: it will be a currency in all respects as has happened in other countries”.

However the vote goes, one thing is certain: the news gave Bitcoin a boost, which is back above the $ 50,000 mark after a bearish phase fueled by regulatory concerns in the United States and China.

The prices therefore rose to 51,276.47, according to Coin Metrics, marking + 17% from the beginning of October and + 76.5% from the beginning of the year. The rally was also helped by comments from last week’s president Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who said in a hearing of the House Financial Services Commission that he “has no intention of banning” cryptocurrencies in the United States as has happened in China.

Bitcoin: where the quotes will go

The last time that bitcoin broke $ 50,000 was in early September, when El Salvador adopted cryptocurrency as legal currency.

Bitcoin spent much of the third quarter hovering in the low $ 30,000 range as investors were concerned about regulatory policies in China and the US, although it had a good ending.

A note of JPMorgan sent to customers last weekend warned the world of cryptocurrencies on the loss of attractiveness of the Bitcoin:

“There is a strong divergence in demand” between the future on Bitcoin and those on Ethereum, highlighted the American investment bank. This would testify how institutional investors are increasingly turning to Bitcoin’s main competitor currency.

“This is a setback for Bitcoin that comes from weak demand from institutional investors, who tend to use the regulated futures market (CME) to expose themselves to the crypto queen,” JPMorgan wrote. “This indicates a much healthier demand for Ethereum than Bitcoin from institutional investors,” concluded the analysts.

Looking to the next few months, Teddy Vallee, chief investment officer of Pervalle Global Capital, he said he expects the momentum to continue throughout the quarter.