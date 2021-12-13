Bitcoin: legal in Paraguay? | It’s fake news – Here’s why

Calm with enthusiasm, because though Bitcoin both in our opinion unavoidable in the medium and long term, we are indeed very far from the acceptance of $ BTC as legal tender currency in Paraguay, as someone will have read over the weekend.

The Paraguay, which has long shown a certain attention to the world of cryptocurrencies and of blockchain, it will simply take care of evaluating one law proposal. There is no coordinated commitment such as El Salvador, just as there is no certainty that the law will pass.

None of this! Bitcoin is being discussed in Paraguay, but …

Does Paraguay legalize Bitcoin? No – that’s why

The news, being a succulent one, quickly went around the world – and was also commented on by well-followed economists such as Steve Hanke, historically one of the biggest adversaries of adopting Bitcoin as legal currency. But let’s go in order.

The news that has started to circulate is the possibility that Bitcoin you become legal tender currency in Paraguay, following a little what is the example of El Salvador, which he now uses $ BTC seamless with the country’s fiat currency which is US dollar.

The news was picked up by several Colleagues hunting for click and of easy enthusiasm – who have not bothered to verify an old news, unfounded and above all already denied by Criptovaluta.it. Without false modesty, in fact, we can boast of having analyzed the situation a few months ago, especially in June, when for the first time this news began to circulate.

What is happening? A bill is being discussed which actually contains rules for the regularization of the use and sale of cryptocurrencies and of Bitcoin. The promoter is Carlitos Rejala, a deputy who is actually part of a political education that boasts only 2 seats in the Paraguayan parliament.

Deputy who – his fans do not want it – in our opinion is also trying to advertise himself internationally by exploiting the great Attention that Bitcoin is able to capture. The same thing subsequently gained more strength with the announcement, then never confirmed, of the will of the same Rejala to run for the next presidential elections Paraguay. Here too, without anything well founded and without there being a concrete path that can lead to this type of evolution.

It all started with Rio Times Online, a publication that …

Brazilian publication that doesn’t exactly have a excellent record regarding the news on Bitcoin and surroundings. Here too, therefore, one has been taken not news, corrected in the parts that were not useful to the narrative and passed off as good, triggering comments that helped make the news likely.

Not without regret, we are forced once again to be among the few who have carried out research and sought confirmation of what is being circulated. And as during last June – when we were the first to deny what had been circulated – this time too we must proceed in the same way, that is, denying that there is even the slightest possibility that Bitcoin become short legal tender currency in Paraguay.

Which the markets have ignored, being by now smart enough to separate a path like that of El Salvador from heard which then has no basis in reality. We will avoid lending ourselves to the game of those who seek to exploit $ BTC for personal political advertising. And we will try at the same time to separate ourselves from those tested that in the name of sacred click I spread news without verifying it.