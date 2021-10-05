Bitcoin legal tender also in Brazil

+ EXCLUSIVE CRYPTOVALUTA.IT + Even the Brazil could use Bitcoin like legal tender currency, just like it has done since last September also El Salvador. This is a proposal from the deputy Aureo Ribeiro, which according to an interview will present a bill in the next newspapers.

All this within a broader law of regulation of the cryptocurrency sector also in Brazil, a country which is however already very open to use financial from $ BTC, first country in South America by number of ETF on Bitcoin listed on its stock exchange.

Shocking news from Brazil: BTC is discussed as a legal tender currency!

Who proposed the law and what can happen in Brazil

Even if the official text of the proposal, we can easily reconstruct what is happening in Brazil. Indeed, MP Aureo Ribeiro is aiming for an inclusion of Bitcoin in El Salvador style.

We have been arguing for years to come up with a test that recognizes this asset, that allows transactions in Brazil freely and that it is regulated by a government agency, because we will work with the Central Bank and with CVM [la CONSOB brasiliana, NDR] – depending on the recognition it will obtain, also for use in daily expenses.

The conviction of the Brazilian deputy – who is part of a group that, however, counts on a relatively weak presence in parliament – is that such a law will allow a framework clearer for those who want to use Bitcoin and also for foreigners who want to invest in this sector in Brazil. And according to the deputy, such a law will allow to limit the proliferation from Ponzi schemes theme Crypto, unfortunately still very common in Brazil.

How many chances are there that the law will pass?

These will be assessments that will have to be made once the text of the bill is in the public domain. The parliamentary group to which it belongs Ribeiro has 14 deputies on 531 And zero in Senate. It will therefore have to find support and political sides to even think of passing the law.

We will therefore have to wait for the evolution of this path and see how many of the Brazilian politicians will have an interest in supporting a law that could repeat the experience of El Salvador, in an economy which, however, on a world scale is decidedly more relevant in terms of size and volumes.

Cascade adoption: Tonga also starts

Only this morning did we announce thestart of discussions in Tonga, microstate of Pacific, which through a strong supporter of BTC is trying to follow in the footsteps of El Salvador.

A sort of cascade effect, which in all likelihood will affect at the beginning emerging economies and / or small towns And small economies. Moves that are anyway confirmation of the enormous importance that Bitcoin is hiring – even at the level geopolitical.

Which was impossible even to imagine a few months ago. Sign of the incredible rise of Bitcoin, which could soon arrive also in countries … economically more relevant. Absurd to think so today? It would have been absurd to think that a country could only accept it as legal tender in May. Dreaming, when Bitcoin is involved, is more than legitimate.