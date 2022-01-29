Bitcoin legal tender in Arizona | Here comes the proposal from Sen. Rogers

Twist in Arizonaa few days from presidential memorandum which would aim at a regulation of the entire cryptocurrency sector and also of Bitcoin. In the state of Grand Canyon one was in fact advanced law proposal that would make it $ BTC currency having legal tender, obviously flanked by the US dollar.

For now it is only one proposalwhich will in any case be discussed, evaluated and which for many could also have a profile of unconstitutionality, but it is in any case thermometer how much it is changing scenario around Bitcoinin one of the countries that will be crucial for the future even in the short term, in particular as regards it status lawyer of the king of the market.

Shock bill in Arizona: could Bitcoin become fiat currency?

Good news, however it turns out, on which we can also invest with eToro secure platform – go here to get a free virtual account with PREMIUM tools – intermediary who also offers us a series of functions fintech unique in their kind.

With the CopyTrader we can decide to rely on most good copying them with a single click and following each of their investments in the crypto world. We can alternatively opt for the Smart Portfoliosthat include $ BTC along with others crypto asset. With $ 50 you can also switch to a trading and investment account at any time and without obligation real.

The proposed law in Arizona on Bitcoin

The state senator proposed the law Wendy Rogersin the area Republican, who submitted the text for discussion to the local assembly. A law that would like to make Bitcoin legal tenderor currency having legal tender at least in Arizonaobviously alongside the US dollar.

No one has been set yet date for discussion and voting, with some possible unconstitutionality profile that has already been underlined by several commentators. According to Coinage Clause which is present in the US Constitution in fact, matters concerning legal tender currencies are the exclusive prerogative of the Federal Congress and therefore they would not be available matter for the individual states.

An issue that already has important precedents in the 19th century, and which came to an end with a reestablishment of federal superiority over the matter. Something impossible? According to others it would not be said, because the political and opinion movement that is forming around Bitcoin it could question even what they appear to be prerogatives established by maximum law of the country.

New York, Miami, Arizona and Texas: here the political game of Bitcoin will be played in the USA

With the administration Biden who would seem to have every interest in going down in history as the presidency he has regulated cryptocurrenciesthe question around Bitcoin it is becoming quite political, at least in the United States. The proposal of the Sen. Rogers it is only the latest in a series of steps towards building a Bitcoin front adverse to the policies of Washingtonor in any case more favorable to $ BTC.

Prior to this proposal in Arizona there were in fact the mayors of Jacksonvillefrom You love me and of New York that despite the presence of laws that hindered this type of initiative, they began to accept their salary in Bitcoin. Other states, such as the Texasare continuing to board large companies of Bitcoin miningalso given the low energy cost that the state can rely on.

All this while in Europe everything is silent, or rather, where the initiatives are certainly more sporadic: a member of the Belgian parliament he said he wanted to receive his fees in Bitcoinbut perhaps no one has ever even dreamed of approaching this type of initiative, lacking even a minimum of public discussion at a political level on the possibilities offered by Bitcoin.

What is the Arizona bill about?

This is very briefly about inserting Bitcoin in the list of legal tender currencies in State, adding it together with the dollar. In the event that it should pass – it is not known for now which majorities will gather around it – $ BTC it will be accepted as legal tender.

A passage, as we have seen, very difficult, also because it would be a matter that is unavailable for the Arizona Senate. However, with the support of a candidate for governor in Texas – who promised the same content of this law in the event of an election – a compact pro-Bitcoin front which could seriously worry Washington.