Bitcoin legal tender in Tonga

+ EXCLUSIVE CRIPTOVALUTA.IT + Bitcoin to legal tender in another country besides El Salvador? It could become a reality in a matter of weeks. Lord Fusitu, Member of Parliament of Tonga and already well known in the environment that revolves around $ BTC he would in fact be preparing a law that will pay off $ BTC currency that is legal tender in the small Pacific country.

If the law were to pass, it would be the second country in the world to adopt Bitcoin like legal tender – a sign that the great success of the El Salvador initiative it is creating emulators, even if for the moment only among emerging countries.

Lord Fusitu’a’s effort for a legal tender Bitcoin in Tonga

What could happen in Tonga?

The same that happened to El Salvador. Bitcoin it could become effective currency legal tender, to be placed side by side with what is now the country’s official currency, namely the Pa’anga. It would be a double circulation, but the systems that will allow the exchange are not clear. In all likelihood you could replicate the formula already seen a El Salvador, with a government App flanked by ATM spread throughout the country.

The proposal is prepared by Lord Fusitu’a, landowner and parliamentarian of the microstate of the Pacific, which is already well known among the Bitcoin maximalists and that has been spent for some time now for the cause of cryptocurrencies, or rather, for the cause of Bitcoin.

How likely is it that the standard will be approved?

We are still, borrowing the terminology that comes from software development, in phase pre-alpha, that is, in a state embryonic. It is not clear how much support Fusitu’a will find in this effort.

For the moment the biggest obstacle would be that of Central Bank, which would lose some of its power of management of the national economy and which will naturally oppose all its resistances. What is certain is that the success obtained by El Salvador it will be an important topic to bring to the discussion table, particularly in a country where remittances of emigrants they are a large part of the economy.

We would therefore create a important advantage, because they would go to cut the high commissions of the main money exchanges, which has already happened in El Salvador. A saving that translates into money that remains in the pockets, first of all, of the most needy sections of the population.

A microstate, which, however, would send out a very important message

We don’t have to go around it: Tonga is not one of the most relevant economies in the world and the adoption or otherwise of Bitcoin will have almost no impact on the volume of Bitcoin use. We are talking about an island in the Pacific of just over 700 square kilometers and with about 100,000 inhabitants. A small Italian city, in relationship.

The adoption of Bitcoin however, it would be an important symbol for the international community: it would no longer be an impromptu madness of Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, to make BTC legal tender in a country. But a path that in many states could begin to adopt, particularly if successful as already seen in El Salvador.

Something that could change the forever sentiment around Bitcoin, giving it that legitimacy also for the so-called man in the street, which should begin to consider it in the same perspective in which foreign currencies are considered.