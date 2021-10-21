Bitcoin less than 1% from the new ATH

Bitcoin Analysis: BTC close to a new ATH

Bitcoin’s price action on Tuesday rallied again, hitting a session high of $ 64,608 and ending the day a less than 1% from a new all-time high.

The 1D (1 day) chart of BTC below from dipl_ing shows Bitcoin with one last resistance overhead before the new primary targets for the bulls become $ 76,716 and $ 87,189.

In order for the bears to have any chance of avoiding the complete capitulation of the Bitcoin bulls at this point, they will have to postpone the price below $ 60k and inevitably out of a long-standing growing wedge down and below $ 50k.

With the launch of the BITO ETF on Tuesday, which he recorded the second largest volume in the history of ETF launches, it is clear that the next few months could be characterized by a growing interest in the Bitcoin market.

BTCD’s 1D (1-day) chart has returned above its 200-day moving average for the first time since February.

The Fear and Greed Index And 82 Extreme Greed And +7 from Tuesday’s reading of 75 Greed.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 61.704- $ 64.608 and the 7-day price range is $ 54.767- $ 64.608. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 11,925- $ 64,804.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 11,908.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 51,284.

Bitcoin’s daily candle closed on Tuesday with a value of 64,327 dollars and at its highest level in history. The world’s # 1 digital asset finished in green figures and + 3.55% for the day.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether continues to trade in a tight range between $ 3.5k- $ 4k. As BTC’s dominance continues to take over the market, Ether is holding on and could consolidate before a massive move as macro market sentiment remains positive.

Traders can see how tight the range Ether has been trading for the past 5 days on the 4-hour ETH / USD chart below.

The Signal_Centre1 chart shows short-term profit-taking levels for traders at $ 3,963 and $ 4,022.

In order for the Ether bears to get the better of and ruin a large consolidation phase for Ether, which can provide a greater tick to the upside, they will want to break this wedge to the downside and below the $ 3,720 level. A secondary target below for ETH bears is $ 3,640.

Loading... Advertisements

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,751- $ 3,898 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,438- $ 3,959. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 368.56- $ 4,352.11.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 368.23.

The average price of Ether over the past 30 days is $ 3,376.15.

Ether [+3.44%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday for a value of 3,876.71 dollars and returned to green after finishing red on Monday.

Polygon analysis

The price of MATIC has rallied in recent weeks and is approaching a critical level of inflection on its 1D (1 day) chart depicted below by Amuneeb.

The overhead price targets for the bulls, if they can break this inflection level at $ 1.64, are $ 1.88, $ 2.09, $ 2.33, $ 2.54, and $ 2.97.

Conversely, MATIC’s bears are hoping to push its price back to the bottom of its current structure and test a long trend line at $ 1.15. Should the bears again pick up momentum down and break that trend line, the next real support resistance is at $ .73 for the Polygon bulls.

MATIC’s 24-hour price range is $ 1.44- $ 1.53 and its 7-day price range is $ 1.20- $ 1.62. Polygon’s 52-week price range is $ .015- $ 2.62.

The price of MATIC on this date last year was $ .015.

The average price of Polygon over the past 30 days is $ 1.26.

MATIC [-0.62%] closed its daily candle on Tuesday with a value of $ 1.47 and in red numbers.