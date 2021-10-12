Bitcoin Lightning Network, 700 million users by 2030

A new report estimates that in 2030 the Lightning Network of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will have around 700 million users.

What happened

An Arcane Research analysis titled ‘State of Lightning’ predicts that gaming and video and audio streaming will be the major use cases for the Lightning Network; The report predicts that streaming companies such as Spotify and Netflix will be able to use the network for microtransactions in order to offer pay-per-minute or pay-per-second streaming services. It is estimated that around 700 million users will use Lightning in this way by 2030.

The analysis predicts that around 90% of El Salvador’s citizens will use the Lightning network in 2026.

The report indicates that while other countries where access to banking is difficult will also adopt Bitcoin, by 2030 there will be 50 million users of the Lightning Network who will generate $ 17 billion in annual payments for things like wire transfers and household expenses.

Because it is important

It’s been nearly three years since the Lightning Network was activated on Bitcoin: it now has 17,000 nodes and a capacity of nearly 3,000 BTC.

“At the time of publication, Bitcoin’s public capacity on Lightning is more than $ 120 million, with users around the world finding value in the ability to make small, near-instant payments at very negligible fees,” the report indicates.