Bitcoin looks to Brazil and aims for its all-time high, ether has pulverized it





Bitcoin is aiming for its all-time high and ether has already surpassed it. Riding some favorable news, this time from Brazil, and fears of inflation, this morning the leading cryptocurrency jumps 7.41% to $ 66,269, approaching the unprecedented level of $ 67,016.50 reached on October 20, while ether has updated its all-time high to $ 4,768.07 and is now trading close to this level at $ 4,736 (+ 4.22%). For Goldman Sachs it will rise to $ 8,000 at the end of the year.

Ether has risen 59% since the beginning of October and bitcoin by 51% with investors applauding last month’s launch of two bitcoin futures ETFs: ProShares bitcoin strategy Etf and Valkyrie’s bitcoin strategy Etf (the first has already raised $ 1 billion in a few dollars, the second a little less) and sought exposure to an asset class sometimes seen as an inflation hedge.

Falling real yields, while traders worry about inflation, makes cryptocurrencies that don’t pay a coupon very attractive, said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda, adding that sentiment on the sector is also good. “Financial institutions want to be a part of it, regulators don’t want to tighten their grip too much,” he said.

For example, Australia’s largest bank said it will offer cryptocurrency trading to retail clients and last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams said it will receive its first three salaries in bitcoin and signaled its intention. to make his city the “center of the cryptocurrency industry” after a similar commitment by the mayor of Miami.

Additionally, eToro market analyst Gabriel Debach added, a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, Luizão Goulart, has proposed a bill to provide public and private sector workers with a cryptographic payment option. “This means that Brazilian workers would have the ability to claim their pay in cryptocurrencies,” he explained.

A proposal that comes in the midst of the ongoing regulatory debate in Brazil surrounding bitcoin. More specifically, according to the proposal, workers can be partially and optionally compensated for their work in cryptocurrencies. He also suggested slowly integrating this system. The optional nature of the proposal differs from the El Salvador approach. Article 7 by the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, has required all companies to accept bitcoin as a payment, although he has repeatedly stated that the use of virtual currency is optional.

For the member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, Goulart, the adaptation is necessary for what he calls “the fourth digital revolution”. If signed, the bill will help solve the federal, state and municipal governments’ cash problem. The law will take effect 90 days from the date of approval. In a recent survey, 48% of Brazilian citizens said they were in favor of bitcoin as an official currency. However, eToro’s Debach warned: “Friday’s approval of the House on the US infrastructure plan could scare the crypto market. The package, in fact, provides for a tighter fiscal tightening on cryptocurrency income”. (All rights reserved)



