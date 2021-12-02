Bitcoin: Lorenzo’s absurd story

The pits are full of hindsight, says a saying. But in finance, hindsight risks making us experience impressive regrets. The story I am about to tell you is that of a saver, indeed, an investor. That he had chosen bitcoins from the moment of their listing.

In one of his letters, Lorenzo begins by saying to me: “How do I tell myself and my family about having lost over 19 million dollars investing in bitcoin?”

To read those first lines I roll my eyes. Is the figure wrong, I think, or are there really those who have invested so much money in the most famous cryptocurrency? Intrigued, I continue to read and enter a world, which to tell the truth, a bit of regret makes me come too.

Lorenzo continues by saying to me: “do you have any idea what the bitcoin just listed was worth”? I personally do not even know when bitcoin was listed, but the table that Lorenzo attaches to his email and that I report in this article makes me understand how the ride of bitcoin since 2010, the year of his birth, to today, it was particularly extraordinary.

Actually reading Lorenzo’s letter he explains to me that a dollar invested in 2021, at the time of the first listing, today would be worth approximately the 19 million dollars that Lorenzo was talking about.

So much so that in his writing he explains to me in detail how it would have been enough to wait for the right time to mature more and more important capitalizations. Think, a dollar, a single dollar today would be worth 19 million. It is unthinkable in any other type of investment.

What is even more impressive, however, is linked to the fact that not only has Lorenzo lost the opportunity of his life because he has not been able to keep the money invested in recent years but what he says in terms of incorrect behavior should make us reflect even more. .

This is what he writes to us: “not only have I lost the opportunity of my life, but in reality I have also lost more money because I have almost always managed to invest at the peak of the growth of the bitcoin market trend and, frightened by the descents , I always divested when market lines pointed violently down. Believe me director: not only do I not have the 19 million of the revaluation of bitcoin in recent years but in these same years I will have lost at least another 5 or 6 thousand euros between income and expenses “.

The story that Lorenzo tells us is the story of all time, perhaps everyone’s story. Of all those who have not understood how much emotions and behaviors play, in terms of results, much more than market trends do, whatever market we are talking about.

I thank Lorenzo for writing to me because it helps us refocus our attention on what really matters: planning. I suggest the enlightening phrase of Benjamin Graham in his book “The intelligent investor” wrote these words: “The result of your investments does not depend on how the markets behave but depends on how you behave”.

Attention, the story we have told you, but above all the numbers of the past, do not represent any guarantee that the same will happen in the future. Whether we are talking about bitcoin, whether we are talking about tesla or any other financial instrument, the only consideration we have to make is that we do not know what will happen tomorrow, so it is correct to pay the utmost attention.

Leopoldo Gasbarro, December 2, 2021