Bitcoin loses $ 1,000 in minutes, back to $ 59,000

In the past few hours, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen sharply, losing support at $ 60,000 and reaching the lowest value of the last two weeks.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin returns volatile: the fault of traders with excessive leverage?

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show the BTC / USD pair at nearly $ 58,000, the lowest price since October 15th. This move follows multiple tests of the $ 60,000 area: Bitcoin is now taking liquidity within a broad support area, which is based on the $ 57,000 level.

Analysts, as Cointelegraph reported, were prepared for such an eventuality. The data suggests that even a contraction to $ 50,000 would pose no threat to the broader uptrend:

“Bitcoin has failed to break above $ 63,600, it is now testing the other side of the range. It may contract again if it fails to break above $ 61,600, in which case I expect a drop to $ 58,000.”

Charles Edwards, CEO of the Capriole investment firm, he has declared that the cause of so much volatility are traders with excessive financial leverage:

“Basically Bitcoin looks incredible in most metrics, but leveraged traders have gotten out of control. We won’t get sustainable price increases until that changes.”

The data shows that, across the entire cryptocurrency market, $ 500 million was cleared in just one hour.

Big losses also among the altcoins

Heavy bleeding also in the altcoin market. Ether (ETH) has temporarily fallen below the $ 4,000 support, previously conquered with so much effort.

ETH / USD, one hour chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Many of the cryptocurrencies in the Top 10 have seen massive daily losses, in some cases between 10 and 15%, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL).

Totally opposite the movement of Shiba Inu (SHIB), which remains positive by 25% compared to yesterday despite the rest of the market is tinged with red.

