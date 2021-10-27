Bitcoin Loses $ 1,000 in Minutes, Returns to $ 59,000 From CoinTelegraph



In the past few hours, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen sharply, losing support at $ 60,000 and reaching the lowest value of the last two weeks.

, hourly candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBitcoin returns volatile: fault of traders with excessive leverage? Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show the BTC / USD pair at nearly $ 58,000, the lowest price since October 15th. This move follows multiple tests of the $ 60,000 area: Bitcoin is now taking liquidity within a broad support area, which is based on the $ 57,000 level.

Analysts, as Cointelegraph reported, were prepared for such an eventuality. The data suggests that even a contraction to $ 50,000 would pose no threat to the broader uptrend:

