Bitcoin loses 133,000 million in a week

bitcoin coin on dollar bills

DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

There are only less than 10% of bitcoins left

The favorite cryptocurrencies to take advantage of the metaverse boom

The largest of the cryptocurrencies extends the puncture that accumulates in the last week, and analysts agree both on the reasons for the falls and on the supports to watch in the price of bitcoin.

The instability that arises in the ‘traditional’ markets is accentuated to a greater extent among cryptocurrencies. Portfolio adjustments are drastic in theoretically defensive markets such as fixed income, and the new spike in risk aversion ace