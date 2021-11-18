Bitcoin loses 25% in one week. Norway and Sweden “no-mining”

Journalist and writer David Gerard explained why bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies are so volatile and why this market is so easily manipulated. The number of “no-crypto” governments is growing and the problem of growing CO2 emissions from mining.

New collapse of bitcoin

The bitcoin it has accustomed us, by now, to a fluctuating market and in fact, a few days ago, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world has started a new fall. At the moment, it is valued at just over $ 52,000, but lost 25% in one week (on November 10 it was quoted at 69 thousand dollars).

The reasons for this tearing trend are different and not all of them are fully understood yet. The cryptocurrency expert journalist, David Gerard, was interviewed on this subject by Euronews.com.

“It seems that three billion tethers, behind which there was nothing, have been used to inflate the price of bitcoin in recent days“, Explained Gerard,”then this process stopped and bitcoin started to lose value“.

Bitcoin and market manipulation

According to the writer (Gerard has published a successful book on the subject: “Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain”), Tethers are often backed by fake liquidity. This way you can understand how much the bitcoin price is manipulated, also because there are no rules in this world.

THE tether they are also cryptocurrencies, but of a different nature, they are defined stablecoin, that is, they should always maintain a stable value (fixed around one dollar). They convert money into cryptocurrencies, to anchor or tie the value of these to the price of the US dollar, but also of the euro and the yen.

“It appears that around $ 3 billion of questionable liquidity has been distributed, which was used to raise the price of bitcoin, this is how a market is manipulated.”Said the reporter.

“People who want to enter this world, seeing so much money and thinking it is easy to get it, do not realize that they are actually the main meal, they are the chickens to be pluckedAdded Gerard.

The “no-crypto” and “si-crypto” governments

Another reason, to be added to the high volatility programmed and planned at the table (after manipulation) of this cryptocurrency, is the repressive action against it, implemented by many governments worldwide, mainly by China.

Beijing’s hard fist has made many expatriate “miners“To other countries, such as United States And Canada, but also from Latin America (Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Paraguay And Argentina), or recently the Kazakhstan, where the price of energy is lower or the government controls weaker.

The mining of cryptocurrencies is called “mining“. Leading this extraction process are the “miners“Or miners.

The miners “exiled”They took with them a billion bitcoins, which they currently hold as stocks. According to Gerard, it seems that there are no buyers of the series on the market: all the chickens that were there have been plucked, they are waiting for new ones.

Norway and Sweden against crypto: they pollute too much

Then there are other countries, however, such as Norway and Sweden, which do not look favorably on cryptocurrencies precisely because of the excess of CO2 emissions linked to mining.

According to the Minister of Local Development and Modernization, Bjørn Arild Gram, cryptocurrencies and in particular bitcoin consume too much energy and at this time it is not justifiable to move renewables in this sector to cover additional demand.

Renewables, in a nutshell, serve the entire population and economic and industrial activities to achieve the country’s climate neutrality objectives, not to undermine.

The “no-crypto” at COP26

This issue was also discussed at the recent COP26 in Glasgow, precisely due to the large increase in miners, users of cryptocurrencies and therefore the increase in CO2 emissions.

The Norwegian government then argued that common European legislation is needed to tackle the problem. Even the regulators of the neighbor Sweden are oriented towards a decisive crackdown on the mining, again due to excessive energy consumption.

In fact, Stockholm has for some time started a regulatory process to regulate this rapidly growing sector, but which is increasingly energy-intensive, so much so that the financial authorities have decided to pay attention to the so-called mining practices “Proof-of-Work“(Which is the algorithm used on the best known blockchains for the validation of transactions).

Norway and Sweden, as well as theIslanda, have become popular destinations for cryptocurrency miners in recent times thanks to the abundance of renewable energy and low electricity prices.