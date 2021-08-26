Bitcoin loses $ 48,000 as analysts look for levels for a potential bounce

Bitcoin (BTC) plotted a new contraction on Wednesday to test new support after a breakdown from the bullish trajectory was forecast at $ 44,000.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

An old resistance is the background to the reversal of BTC

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD lost around 2% within hours on Wednesday.

The failed attempt to recover $ 51,000, the upper limit of a decisive long-term resistance zone, saw Bitcoin take a pause for reflection, starting what analysts had already called a well-deserved correction.

For Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, the $ 44,000 could be useful support in the event of a bearish continuation.

“At this stage, $ 51,000 is a critical resistance level. The zone to watch for potential support is between $ 42,500 and $ 44,000,”He summarized.

“This is the level that we could visit in a limited range structure, continuing the lateral trend. We could also return to $ 40,600, the previous resistance. “

Meanwhile, trader Scott Melker has set his sights on a potential bullish u-reversal already underway on the shorter range charts thanks to the relative strength index (RSI) attempt to leave the “oversold” territory. These efforts were supported by growing on-chain volume, a necessary factor for a reliable upside.

“Potential bullish divergence with the RSI, exiting the oversold zone. It would confirm a clear positive move in the RSI at the next close,” commented about the hourly chart.

“We just have to wait. Short interval, rather weak but convincing signal since it coincides with the support. “

A look at the buy and sell levels on the large Binance exchange confirmed $ 47,000 as the closest significant support level among spot traders.

Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USD (Binance), 25th August. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

Earnings on break for major altcoins

Altcoins continued their decline in line with Bitcoin, posting more severe losses as usual.

Related: Here’s Why Bitcoin Bulls Could Overwhelm $ 50,000 Ahead of Friday’s Options Expiration

Ether (ETH) lost more than 6% to return near the support at $ 3,000, while the biggest loser in the top 10 was Solana (SOL), who slipped nearly 14%.

Cardano (ADA), despite an 8% drop to $ 2.65, maintained weekly gains of 34%.

Van de Poppe added that a slow upward return for Bitcoin would give altcoins room to outperform the major cryptocurrency, which is scheduled for September or October.

More broadly, many anticipate cryptocurrency markets will see a second big rise towards the end of the year, as Cointelegraph reported.