Bitcoin loses $ 48,000 as Wall Street opens, while altcoins appear to be ‘shattered’ against BTC

On December 13, Bitcoin (BTC) reacted to the opening of trading on Wall Street with a new contraction.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD has slipped below $ 48,000 and has been hitting an untouched lows for days.

The forecasts were for a bullish continuation for equities, but as the markets opened, prices began to drop.

Similarly, Bitcoin recorded losses of over $ 3,000 in 24 hours.

Traders continue to anticipate short-term lateral or consolidation moves, avoiding decidedly bullish forecasts.

“Something like that would drive people crazy,” commented Scott Melker, also known as Wolf of All Streets, sharing a chart.

“I’ve been preparing for this scenario since the correction 10 days ago. I’d rather just raise, let’s hope that’s what we get. “

Annotated chart of BTC / USD. Source: Scott Melker / Twitter

Others have already said that the weakness in price action will continue until the end of 2021, a hypothesis thwarted by on-chain parameters that suggest a return of momentum in the markets.

“BTC could repeat the period of consolidation it went through following its collapse in May 2021,” he added the trader and analyst Rekt Capital.

Moving on, he highlighted Bitcoin’s 50 and 21-week exponential moving averages as support and resistance levels, respectively.

Bitcoin maintains a dominance of 40% on the market cap

During Bitcoin’s decline, altcoins have seen disappointing performance, leading many to suspect that the “altseason” is still a long way off.

Bitcoin’s dominance of the market cap, although close to a six-month low, managed to rebound above 40% after the brief decline on 9 December.

Recent movements appear to further threaten stronger performances among altcoins in recent weeks, especially the exchange rate of Ether (ETH) versus Bitcoin, which has been backtracking for up to three years testing new support.

Hourly chart of ETH / BTC (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

“Overall, just a small conclusion, I believe it is time to buy the fix,”Said Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe about the major large-cap altcoins in his new YouTube update.