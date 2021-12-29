Bitcoin loses nearly $ 4,000 in one day as the S&P 500 marks its 69th all-time high of 2021

On December 28, Bitcoin (BTC) lost nearly $ 4,000 as the market sharply reminded that the bull run will have to wait.

Analysts anticipate $ 44,000 per BTC

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD hit lows of $ 48,335 at the Wall Street open on Tuesday.

The pair had surpassed $ 52,000 the previous day, marking a three-week high, before pressure from sellers halted the progress.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is hovering around $ 48,500 as traders take the opportunity to remind the public of Bitcoin’s still active range.

“Humans go bullish near resistance, it’s a classic,” summed up Scott Melker.

“We are still in a range, nothing has changed.”

The $ 52,000 visit failed to attack the levels previously identified as tipping points, most notably the $ 53,000 price tag that equates to a $ 1 trillion Bitcoin market cap.

Meanwhile, the well-known trader Pentoshi he identified $ 44,000 as a minimum potential should the downtrend accelerate. Slightly longer ranges offer a similar perspective based on recent behavior.

“Bitcoin 4-hour chart: current price hub. Bounce or return to the bottom of the channel? “

BTC 4hr: Fulcrum around which price has been pivoting. Bounce or back to the bottom of the channel? pic.twitter.com/BTJR5rN87I – Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) December 28, 2021

When the view is broadened, however, bearish considerations appear on the horizon. William Clemente, lead insights analyst at Blockware, identified a potential replication of the behaviors immediately following the all-time high reached in 2017, followed by a full year of bear market.

“Judgment day is coming for BTC,” he warned on Twitter.

Fear hangs over the performance of stocks

Bitcoin presented a contrast to the macro situation, while on December 28 the S&P 500 marked the 69th all-time high of the year.

Related: Veteran Bitcoin Hodlers Are Selling Minimal Amounts of BTC Despite Rallying in 2021

Nearly a record in itself, the exuberance in the stock market was already unnerving some analysts worried about a potential gap between the figures and the empirical reality.

“To put things in perspective: the S&P 500 could close the day to another ATH, it would be the 69th ATH this year, the second highest number after the 77 ATH in 1995, but the average company in the S&P 500 is below its ATH of 18%, suggesting an enormous amount of weakness below the surface. “

Just to put things into perspective: The S&P 500 may close today at another ATH, it would be the 69th ATH this year, 2nd most ever only behind 77 ATHs in 1995, but the average S&P 500 comp is down 18% from its ATH, suggesting a massive amount of weakness underneath the surface. pic.twitter.com/3RsPFP1Ajs – Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) December 27, 2021

As Cointelegraph reported, the US Federal Reserve will play a decisive role in shaping market sentiment in 2022 regarding Bitcoin’s performance.

In the meantime, however, BTC / USD will face a holiday period with low liquidity, and consequently high potential volatility.