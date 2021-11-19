Bitcoin loses share: -20% in two weeks, but for analysts it is physiological

The downward phase of the bitcoin: the digital currency lost nearly 20% in less than two weeks, showing that extreme volatility remains a hallmark of cryptocurrency investments. The largest cryptocurrency, slips for the sixth day in a row (in the morning – 0.5%) and now moves around 57 thousand dollars.

In this regard, it must be said that digital asset enthusiasts are used to large swings and often do not let themselves be put off by downturns. Incidentally, price swings of 20% or more are not uncommon among cryptocurrencies. And this year they were not lacking.

After hitting a record high of nearly $ 65,000 in early April, Bitcoin plummeted more than 50% at the end of June before returning to rise again. A high 25% decline occurred in early September, after hitting nearly $ 53,000.

Bitcoin: falling prices is not a problem for analysts

Faced with recent declines, what do analysts think? For some, a downsizing of prices is physiological, after prices rose 40% in October.

“We may have just entered a deeper correction, but that doesn’t have to scare. I’m sure there are plenty of bitcoin speculators rubbing their hands at the prospect of taking advantage of dips to build up positions. How far it will go down is not known. A return towards $ 50,000 is not a big deal in light of the earnings since the summer. Lower quotes will continue to attract new investors, ”he wrote in a statement Craig Erlam, senior analyst at Oanda.

Looking back, Jamie Cox, financial advisor and managing partner of Harris Financial Group, explains:

“During the Bitcoin winter 2016/17, the thing that really took the wind off the sails of cryptocurrencies was when interest rates went up and liquidity drained from the system.”

The impetus behind the recent price movement is unclear. What appears certain is that China continues its battle against business and will explore the option of imposing punitive prices for energy use on companies involved in cryptocurrency mining due to concerns about its impact on the environment. Earlier this year, China banned bitcoin mining, causing an exodus of miners.