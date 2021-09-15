Bitcoin made to stay. It will become the asset class of tomorrow

“Bitcoin is made to stay. It will become the asset class of tomorrow “. It is convinced Kevin O’Leary, which he told CNBC that he wanted increase its exposure to cryptocurrencies from the current 3% “to 7% by the end of 2021”. The Canadian investor and TV celebrity (best known for his participation in the Shark Tank program) he has not always been a supporter of Bitcoin. Two years ago, the chairman of O’Shares Etfs defined digital currency as “useless”. “For me it’s garbage because you can’t get in and out of it on a large scale “, he previously argued.

Today O’Leary changed his mind provided, however, that the regulators, even in the US, express themselves once and for all about Bitcoin and the like. “I don’t want to get involved in cryptocurrencies if regulators say it’s not okay. I can’t afford to be offside, I can’t afford to default, “he told CNBC’s Capital Connection program. O’Leary expects authorities to recognize cryptocurrencies as an institutional asset class but it is not clear when this will happen.

In any case, there are “trillions of dollars of interest waiting to get on the bandwagon”, O’Leary points out. In particular, precisely for Bitcoin, whether regulators will allow financial services firms to treat it as an asset and approve the US ETF based on virtual currency, O’Leary expects “another one thousand billion dollars worth of purchases”. The US government is working on a regulation of cryptocurrencies even if the timing is not clear and indeed central institutions, from the Federal Reserve (Fed) to the European Central Bank (ECB) seem more committed to creating digital versions of legal tender currencies than regular ones. the cryptocurrency sector.

Of course, there are cases like El Salvador, a country where you own Bitcoin has officially become legal tender since last week. An example that is difficult to replicate elsewhere but that makes it good the urgent need for regulatory intervention in a landscape that is too jagged and lacking in certainties for investors. In recent months James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, had admitted that digital assets that are able to “facilitate difficult transactions in conventional currencies” have a place next to legal tender currencies. “We have a couple of thousand lying around and most are worthless“, however, he added.

And the credibility of the industry certainly cannot be helped by episodes like the one on Monday, when Litecoin hit a 20% rebound in the wake of fake news on a partnership with Walmart, which the US distribution giant has narrowly denied, causing cryptocurrency prices to collapse. According to MarketWatch, from a verified account of Twitter, linked to Litecoin itself, the news had been launched that Walmart would accept virtual currency as a form of payment in its stores. Subsequently the message was deleted and many press sources corrected the launches they had made. (Raffaele Rovati)