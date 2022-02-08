Bitcoin, mail, data center: the virtual world consumes a lot of real energy

One click and go, all clean and no environmental impact. That would be great, but it isn’t. It will be virtual and intangible, but the digital environmental footprint is so heavy that we are starting to run for cover. Mining is a word that will say little to many people, but it is the concept behind the cryptocurrencies and gods bitcoinyes “Extract”. Not from the earth but from a virtual environment: to mine bitcoins you need immense computing power made up of the sum of the power of all the computers that participate. In exchange for the computing power made available, the system rewards miners with commissions and with the possibility of receiving part of the Bitcoin just created. This is a possibility because the distribution is random but the probabilities increase the more computing power is made available. Mining, that is, a large number of computers always on with high memory use, is an energy-intensive activity and in the current times it is not really seen well. The government of the Kosovoreports Reuters, introduced the ban on cryptocurrency miningwith the purpose of limit energy use.

Cryptocurrency miners have also ended up in the crosshairs of other states (China, Kazakhstan, Iran And Abkhazia) because they are accused of carrying out an activity that drains energy from families. Already in the past crypto miners were accused of causing large blackouts.

According to some estimates, annual energy consumption for bitcoin production is higher than in Ireland. From the data of the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index it emerges that the very virtual cryptocurrencies have a carbon footprint comparable to that of Kuwait and generate an annual amount of electronic waste equal to that of the Netherlands. A single bitcoin transaction generates a carbon footprint equivalent to that created by watching 170,000 hours of YouTube video.

We can imagine these interconnected computers as huge Data Center, energy-intensive places both for the work of the machines, always on and at full throttle, and for the need to cool the rooms. It is no coincidence that the Alaska business is flourishing Data Farm, less is spent on cooling the rooms. To give an idea of ​​the consumption of data centers, you can refer to Leonardothe Cineca supercomputer that will be turned on in a few months at Technopole of Bologna: when fully operational it will consume as much as a city of 180,000 inhabitants (half of the energy needed will come from renewables).

The ecological footprint of digital is not made only by the activities of supercomputers at maximum power. Many of our small daily gestures also consume energy that we do not associate with electricity: sending an email (300 billion a day), a whatsapp message, doing a google search, listening to streaming music or watching a series. An email exchange with heavy attachments can generate up to 50 grams of carbon, while the old text message only a few milligrams.

In recent years they had been born movements for digital sobriety aimed at reducing consumption and energy efficiency of systems, now – with the real boom that has taken place and with the acceleration due to the pandemic – the issue is becoming a matter of national interest. Some nations have already got their hands on it.