Bitcoin-Mania: Walmart will accept BTC! – Cryptocurrency.it

Also Walmart, the giant of retail made in USA is on the hunt for cryptocurrency specialists, a move that would suggest the next acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment currency – and in all likelihood other types of coins as well token.

A news that has passed on the sly in Italy – but that could push even higher a sector that is experiencing a August literally incredible.

Walmart on the hunt for cryptocurrency experts – let’s try to understand why

Walmart on the hunt for cryptocurrency specialists

Walmart tries shopping in the world of cryptocurrency specialists, as it has already done for example Amazon a few weeks ago and how more and more large companies are doing. A job advertisement that at least for the moment says very little about the real intentions of the group, however:

As one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the world, Walmart wants to enable payment options with the greatest degree of variety for its customers.

This is the laconic comment on the position opened by Walmart, which although it does not explicitly refer to Bitcoin or to other cryptocurrencies, it will probably start from the main blockchain project by capitalization.

The position that has been opened speaks openly to an expert in digital currencies, cryptocurrencies and technologies related to the blockchain, which will have to make a Road map for the group’s entry into the sector. A framework of requests that suggests that Walmart is literally starting from scratch and that all options, at least for the moment, would still be on the table.

Are the big groups all on the hunt for Bitcoin?

It would seem so. Just a few days ago Philipp Plein announced that he is accepting Bitcoin for all its shops, becoming the first major fashion group a merge with the world of cryptocurrencies. Of course, we are very far from the volumes that Walmart it could move in case it starts accepting BTC and other cryptocurrencies. But it is still a very important signal of the reach that the sector is reaching.

If Walmart were to start accepting Bitcoin …

It would be proportionally one of the most important news in the history of Bitcoin. Because we would be on much more important volumes than those that Tesla could have guaranteed, a news that in its time had disruptive effects on the market.

We underline, contrary to what other colleagues will do, that for the moment we are still in the phase alpha of the marriage between Walmart and cryptocurrencies and that it will probably take months before we see concrete developments. However, it remains one of the most important news on the subject use of cryptocurrencies that we have been able to report on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it. Although not well known in Italy, Walmart is among the most important groups retail in the world, with a widespread presence in the USA and in the process of strong expansion elsewhere.