News

Bitcoin, market valuation exceeds that of Facebook

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The leading cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), overtook the social media giant on Monday Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in terms of market capitalization.

What happened

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s market capitalization was $ 927.56 billion at the time of publication, compared to Facebook’s market cap of $ 919.79 billion.

Bitcoin also has a substantial advantage over the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has a market capitalization of $ 782.91 billion.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has risen by 3.3%; over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency has gained 14.9%. BTC is down nearly 24.1% from its all-time high of $ 64,863.10 reached in May.

Because it is important

Bitcoin’s rally occurs as the cryptocurrency attempts to regain the important psychological threshold of $ 50,000 it previously hit in August.

Loading...
Advertisements

Meanwhile, Facebook’s stock plummeted nearly 5% on Monday after the company’s platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – experienced a widespread disruption of services for more than six hours earlier today.

Additionally, a Facebook whistleblower revealed his identity to the program over the weekend CBS ’60 Minutes’, accusing the social media giant of “betrayal of democracy”.

Price movement

Shares of Facebook closed trading on Monday down nearly 4.9% to $ 326.23.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 2.8% daily to $ 49,141.40.

Read also: Facebook, because the downsizing of its platforms

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
920
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
847
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
810
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
798
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
796
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
786
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
786
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
771
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top