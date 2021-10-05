Bitcoin, market valuation exceeds that of Facebook

The leading cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), overtook the social media giant on Monday Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in terms of market capitalization.

What happened

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s market capitalization was $ 927.56 billion at the time of publication, compared to Facebook’s market cap of $ 919.79 billion.

Bitcoin also has a substantial advantage over the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has a market capitalization of $ 782.91 billion.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has risen by 3.3%; over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency has gained 14.9%. BTC is down nearly 24.1% from its all-time high of $ 64,863.10 reached in May.

Because it is important

Bitcoin’s rally occurs as the cryptocurrency attempts to regain the important psychological threshold of $ 50,000 it previously hit in August.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s stock plummeted nearly 5% on Monday after the company’s platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – experienced a widespread disruption of services for more than six hours earlier today.

Additionally, a Facebook whistleblower revealed his identity to the program over the weekend CBS ’60 Minutes’, accusing the social media giant of “betrayal of democracy”.

Price movement

Shares of Facebook closed trading on Monday down nearly 4.9% to $ 326.23.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 2.8% daily to $ 49,141.40.

