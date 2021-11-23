Bitcoin marks a new all-time high in Turkey, Turkish lira in free fall

Bitcoin (BTC) has disappointed investors with its recent correction, but in one country BTC HODLers have never felt so relieved.

TradingView data confirms that on November 23, Bitcoin hit new all-time highs against the Turkish lira.

Bitcoin exceeds 700,000 Turkish lira

Turkey is unofficially facing a monetary crisis as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pushes to keep interest rates low.

The result was the collapse of the lira exchange rate, with USD / TRY gaining 14% on Tuesday, breaking above 13 for the first time.

USD / TRY daily chart. Source: TradingView

While Turkish citizens watch their purchasing power drop in real time, BTC owners see the benefits of hard money clearer than ever.

On Tuesday, BTC / TRY hit 723,329 Turkish Lira on Binance, the latest in a series of all-time highs that were struck almost continuously.

BTC / TRY (Binance) daily chart. Source: TradingView

“Bitcoin is hope for Turkey,” he has declared last week Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy.

“The currency has lost a third of its value since March and has been falling for nine consecutive years. The TRY to USD conversion will only slow the collapse, while the adoption of BTC will repair the damage and revive the economy. “

“Bitcoin marketing departments”

According to data from BtcTurk, one of the few local exchanges, in the last 24 hours the platform has processed a volume of about 1,000 BTC (56.7 million dollars) in its BTC / TRY pair.

“Central banks are just Bitcoin marketing departments,” commented the analyst Lex Moskovski.

The exchange industry faced tough times during Erdoğan’s tenure, who declared “war” against cryptocurrencies in September.

Another platform, Thodex, was at the center of a scandal earlier this year. Its CEO, Faruk Fatih Özer, has disappeared stealing funds equivalent to $ 2 billion.

Despite the arrest of at least six of his accomplices, Özer remains at the foot of the tree.