News

Bitcoin Marks New All-Time High In Turkey, Turkish Lira In Free Fall From CoinTelegraph

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read


© Reuters. Bitcoin marks a new all-time high in Turkey, Turkish lira in free fall

(BTC) disappointed investors with its recent correction, but in one country BTC HODLers have never felt so relieved.

TradingView data confirms that on November 23, Bitcoin hit new all-time highs against the Turkish lira.

Bitcoin surpasses Turkish Lira 700,000 Turkey is unofficially facing a monetary crisis as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pushes to keep interest rates low.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Harry Potter, the LEGO set arrives to celebrate its 20 years

August 23, 2021

buys his villa for a shock price

October 20, 2021

Other than plagiarism, the Maneskins dressed in stars and stripes have paid homage to a century of pop culture

2 weeks ago

Will Kylie Jenner’s daughter become an entrepreneur? Let’s clarify

August 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button