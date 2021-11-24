Bitcoin Marks New All-Time High In Turkey, Turkish Lira In Free Fall From CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Bitcoin marks a new all-time high in Turkey, Turkish lira in free fall



(BTC) disappointed investors with its recent correction, but in one country BTC HODLers have never felt so relieved.

TradingView data confirms that on November 23, Bitcoin hit new all-time highs against the Turkish lira.

Bitcoin surpasses Turkish Lira 700,000 Turkey is unofficially facing a monetary crisis as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pushes to keep interest rates low.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph