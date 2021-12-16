Bitcoin “marries” with MMA

Combat sports and cryptocurrencies? It’s not exactly a new combination, since already Tyson Fury launched its series of NFT, sponsoring among other things also small cap tokens.

But there is also more – and themed Bitcoin – because Kevin Lee, which he fights with Eagle FC in the MMA, he decided to get the contract paid completely in $ BTC. Important news on the level of adoption, with Lee which adds to a long line of sportsmen they preferred crypto to the US dollar.

Kevin Lee only wants Bitcoin – Eagle FC contract settled in $ BTC

Kevin Lee has clear ideas: he prefers Bitcoin to the US dollar

Concerns in the area Dem in United States they would appear to be well founded. Bitcoin can complement or replace the US dollar. Last to get on the train is Kevin Lee, athlete who fights in MMA – who recently struck a deal with Eagle FC.

We do not deal with sports and it would not be relevant, were it not that the athlete has decided to get paid, at the 100%, in Bitcoin. For a contract that is also important in terms of quantity. Second Lee itself, the presence of such a possibility was key in arriving at the agreement, adding that Bitcoin it will allow him to have greater economic stability. For an athlete who, according to him, is in Bitcoin since 2017. An exposure towards this crypto-asset who would have helped him even when, in need of a major knee operation, he was able to pay for it thanks to this kind of savings.

Last gem: when it is paid in US dollars, Lee admitted to immediately converting them to Bitcoin. With this new contract, however, he won’t need it. The world of sports has a new one maximalist Bitcoin – a sign that we are now proceeding at a rapid pace for generalized adoption.

Is this important news for Bitcoin?

Yes, albeit indirectly. The volumes involved are small compared to what we can trade every day on the network of Bitcoin. However, it will be another major advertising showcase for the world’s leading cryptocurrency. An advertisement that can also reach an audience that is perhaps still far from the world of cryptocurrencies.

Another very important step – also a sign of the fact that we are still in a phase embryonic regarding the adoption of $ BTC on a large scale. There will still be fun, regardless of whether you are a fan of MMA or not.