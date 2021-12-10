Bitcoin: Maybe there is still a chance!

Dear readers,

the dollar price has moved millimetrically between the Support and the Resistance that we had also outlined in the last analysis.

At this moment, on timeframe H4, the W pattern is forming.

The upward break of the same, supported by good volume, could bring the price to the $ 57,000 area.

But let’s keep in mind the obstacles we still have in our path, primarily the area between $ 52K and $ 53K.

Inside the video, in addition to the precise levels, you will also be able to see the Indicator that could give good hopes to the recovery of the price.

A greeting,