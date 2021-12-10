News

Bitcoin: Maybe there is still a chance!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
Dear readers,

the dollar price has moved millimetrically between the Support and the Resistance that we had also outlined in the last analysis.

At this moment, on timeframe H4, the W pattern is forming.
The upward break of the same, supported by good volume, could bring the price to the $ 57,000 area.

But let’s keep in mind the obstacles we still have in our path, primarily the area between $ 52K and $ 53K.

Inside the video, in addition to the precise levels, you will also be able to see the Indicator that could give good hopes to the recovery of the price.

A greeting,

