Bitcoin: Maybe there is still a chance!
Dear readers,
the dollar price has moved millimetrically between the Support and the Resistance that we had also outlined in the last analysis.
At this moment, on timeframe H4, the W pattern is forming.
The upward break of the same, supported by good volume, could bring the price to the $ 57,000 area.
But let’s keep in mind the obstacles we still have in our path, primarily the area between $ 52K and $ 53K.
Inside the video, in addition to the precise levels, you will also be able to see the Indicator that could give good hopes to the recovery of the price.
A greeting,
