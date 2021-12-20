Bitcoin, McCormack buys football team in the UK

Peter McCormack, investor, podcaster and supporter of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), bought the British football club Bedford FC to make it a football team with “Bitcoin in the heart”.

What happened

According to a report released Thursday by Cointelegraph, McCormack plans to put Bitcoin at the fore and the center of everything, including merchandising, sponsorship, educational materials for fans and communities, as well as facilitating open source development. McCormack also believes that the team has an advantage, because “where local teams can only draw on a local community of fans / companies to support revenues, we have a global army of Bitcoin holders and companies that can support it.”

McCormack also noted that the team has already secured various sponsorship deals, which match its first-year turnover to that of “a small League One club”. The investor believes that this capital could in turn attract players and managers from major football divisions and further accelerate the team’s growth from its current position in Division 1 of the South Midlands League to the Premier League.

Photo: Emilio Garcia via Unsplash