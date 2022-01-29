Bitcoin: Meta (formerly Facebook) registers trademark in Brazil

Half, formerly of Facebook, would have filed the registration of a trademark in Brazil which specifically mentions Bitcoin.

Meta bets on Bitcoin in Brazil

Sources are scarce and unfortunately not yet official, but there are two published screenshots on newstextarea.com which would appear to be explicit.

The recording also mentions a crypto wallet and an environment for trading digital currencies (probably an exchange).

According to reports from News Text Area, the application would have been submitted in December 2021, and would cite the design, development and implementation of software for third-party verification services for transactions in digital currencies, including Bitcoin.

In addition, he would also cite the creation of an online virtual environment for the sale and purchase of IT services, i.e. digital currencies, virtual currencies, cryptocurrencies, digital and blockchain assets, digitized assets, digital securities, crypto securities and utility tokens.

Meta has left Diem

Note that a few days ago it was learned that the company is abandoning the Diem project, or the creation of one’s own DLT-based stablecoin, in collaboration with other important companies gathered in the form of an association. If it is true that he is proceeding autonomously with his own crypto project, the idea of ​​abandoning Diem would be more than logical.

Furthermore, given that the company intends to create its own metaverse, it is more than logical to imagine that there will also be crypto services within it.

It should also be remembered that almost two years ago Facebook launched its experimentation on payments via WhatsApp in Brazil, and rumors are circulating that he is now even experimenting payments in stablecoin always on this famous instant messaging platform.

It is likely that more will be known in the coming weeks or months.