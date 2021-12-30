Bitcoin: MicroStrategy buys again | Here’s another $ 1,914 BTC

Unstoppable MicroStrategy. The company led by Michael Saylor – one of the strongest supporters of Bitcoin – went shopping again.

Or rather, he communicated it today to SEC – the financial market supervisory authority in the USA – purchases that were presumably made a few days ago, given that the average purchase price, as we will see, is close to $ 49,000.

Another big purchase for MicroStrategy

Who follows Cryptocurrency.it he should have known so much by now MicroStrategy, how much in reality Michael Saylor, who in addition to being its CEO is also the author of this $ BTC breakthrough of the company.

Through a post on Twitter followed by the link of the filing towards SEC, the group leader announced the following.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 1,914 bitcoins for ~ $ 94.2 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 49,229 per #bitcoin. As of 12/29/21 we #hodl ~ 124,391 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.75 billion at an average price of ~ $ 30,159 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps://t.co/tNxDwaT8VD – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 30, 2021

MicroStrategy purchased an additional 1,913 Bitcoins for approximately $ 49.2 million, at an average price of $ 49,229 per single Bitcoin. As of December 29, 2021, we have 124,391 Bitcoins in hand, bought for approximately 3.75 billion US dollars, at an average price of $ 30,159 per single Bitcoin.

A summary of both the last operation and instead of what has happened since the beginning of the group’s adventure in the world of Bitcoin. Group that thus confirms itself as the first in the world for the quantity of $ BTC inmates.

The price may not seem the most appealing, but let’s talk about it anyway complex operations with important purchases and which are now accompanied by what many call the MicroStrategy curse, with the group always or almost always ending up in slightly decreasing phases.

Not bad for the group, which however is found in average gain of over 50% and that it has become in the last few months a stock that actually replicates Bitcoin much more than its internal operations. In fact, let us remember that we are still talking about a company that deals with software and provision of services.

Any other purchases in the future for $ MSTR?

The group could continue in its purchasing plan after also having raised money with specific bonds which were issued precisely to have liquidity to buy others Bitcoin. We will see the performance of the stock at the opening of the stock exchanges in USE and even after the holidays, but always having to take one into account important peculiarity of this title.

Given the huge amount of $ BTC in cash, which make up almost all of the group’s assets, invest in $ MSTR for many, including funds, it is like having one replica of the market $ BTC. In one country, the USE, where they are still missing physically replicated ETFs, it can be part of the appeal.