Bitcoin millionaires are in El Salvador

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, also known as CZ in the bitcoin community, visited El Salvador and met yesterday with Nayib Bukele, the president of the Central American country.

In addition to CZ, the president of El Salvador also received Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego in his office. With both shared impressions about bitcoin adoption and investment opportunities.

At the end of the meeting, CZ, shared his appointment on his official Twitter account and described the meeting as excellent, confirming that the volcano bonds were not discussed, as had been previously speculated.

The visit of the bitcoin millionaires to El Salvador comes days after a survey by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of El Salvador indicated that most businesses in the country are not using bitcoin as a payment method.

According to the report, 91.7% of entrepreneurs from various sectors of the economy, has been indifferent to the entry into force of bitcoin as legal tenderwhile 86% say they have never sold or bought with the cryptoactive, as recently reported by CriptoNoticias.

On the other hand, in the last month Bukele has been under siege from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has issued several warnings and has said that pioneering cryptocurrency poses risks to financial stability in the country.

Advertising

In addition, the international organization’s spokesman, Gerry Rice, said that the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender raises a series of macroeconomic, financial and legal problems that require very careful analysis.

Finally, gradually Bukele has lost support from part of the financial system that supports the dollar as the currency with the highest dominance in the international market. So much so that 100 legislators in the United States Senate are preparing to pass the bill that will allow government agencies to investigate a long list of issues regarding El Salvador and Bitcoin.

Samson Mow, the strategist behind Bitcoin bonds, the Mexican Ricardo Salinas Pliego, CZ and Hugo Salinas, during their stay in El Salvador. Source: Twitter/@RicardoBSalinas.

But, while the defenders of the dollar are distancing themselves from Bukele and the wave of resistance against him grows, several millionaire bitcoiners meet with the salvadoran president. As he muses on Twitter about what the US senators will do, his image as a pioneering cryptocurrency champion picks up momentum again. Ultimately, his strategy seems to be working.

Goodbye IMF, here are the millionaires in bitcoin

In the last hours, Bukele has been publishing photos of his meetings with CZ and with Ricardo Salinas Pliegowho has become one of the most outspoken and prominent advocates of bitcoin in Latin America.

Salinas is one of the wealthiest men in Mexico, and last December his international trading company Elektra announced a deal with BitPay for the company to start accepting payments in bitcoin.

The presence of the Mexican businessman in El Salvador indicates that new businesses could be cooking from the hand of the president and founder of Grupo Salinasall with the idea of ​​promoting the trade and use of bitcoin in the Central American country.

It has been a pleasure to meet you President, again thank you very much for receiving us today in El Salvador, I am sure that only with freedom can we evolve as a civilization and I am sure that Bitcoin is the currency of freedom, hug and see you soon, thank you!!! . Ricardo Salinas Pliego in Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Bukele referred to Salinas Pliego as “uncle” and “uncle Ricky,” possibly a reference to Uncle Sam, a cartel that became an icon of the United States.

Bukele gave Salinas a coin with the B of Bitcoin and the map of El Salvador. Source: Twitter/@RicardoBSalinas.

Then, Bukele and Salinas shared several tweets in which they threw hints at US senators.

The Mexican wrote that “all freedom-loving people in the world must support” Bukele’s “courageous position,” adding: “It is totally unacceptable that the United States government interferes in this way with El Salvador’s decisions.” .

Bukele, meanwhile, took to social media claiming that he would sometimes trade BTC “while in the bathroom.” It seemed like his way of responding to an accusation from US Senator Bill Cassidy, who had earlier launched several criticisms at him.

“Salvadorans residing in the United States do not like the policy of adopting BTC. We are addressing your concerns. They may not trust a president who prides himself on trading bitcoin naked,” the senator had commented.

Clearly the visit of bitcoin millionaires to El Salvador It is the way that Bukele found to send a message to the IMF. Well, now that bitcoin has become an obstacle for the country to obtain a loan of USD 1.3 billion to sustain its economic growth, the Salvadoran president seems to be signaling that bitcoin will be enough.