Bitcoin millionaires sell, while small investors grow

Key facts: There are as few bitcoin whales right now as there were in May 2020.

For the first time in history, there are more than 40 million bitcoin addresses.

In a world dominated by whales, like that of bitcoin (BTC) investments, small fish, shrimp and crabs are gaining ground. Bitcoin network addresses amassing at least 0.01 or 0.1 BTC are at all-time highs, while those of large coin owners have been declining.

At the moment, more than 9.46 million addresses have at least 0.01 BTC or 1 million satoshiswhich is equivalent to about $370 at the current price of the cryptocurrency, Glassnode records show.

Meanwhile, those with a balance of at least 0.1 BTC (10 million satoshis equal to about $3,700) are approaching 3.2 million in total. Both records are historical peaks and show how the participation of small investors in bitcoin increases.

Advertising

In contrast, the richest addresses in the network are in clear decline. For example, those known as whales (addresses with 1,000 or more BTC under their belt) have fallen from almost 2,500 in February 2021 to just over 2,100 today. There haven’t been as few whales as these since May 2020.

There are now more addresses holding at least 0.01 bitcoin than ever before in history. Source: Glassnode.

The same goes for the “mega-rich” whales, those addresses with more than 10,000 bitcoins that last year already looked like an endangered species. Right now, there’s about 35% less than in 2019for example, although they remain in a range between 80 and 90 addresses since 2021.

More than 40 million addresses with some satoshis

Another example of how small investors have been entering the Bitcoin network is in the graph of addresses with a positive balance. The total of addresses with any amount of BTC, from even 1 satoshi, For the first time in history, it exceeds 40 million.

And taking into account that those that have at least 0.01 BTC are less than 10 million, there are now more than 30 million addresses in the Bitcoin network that have less than 300 dollars in accumulated BTC.

For the first time in history, there are more than 40 million addresses with some amount of bitcoin. Source: Glassnode.

So far this year, the price of bitcoin is down more than 20% and doesn’t seem to pick up. While that is happening, the whales or large BTC accumulators seem to be choosing to sell part of their coins to take profits. In that process, more and more investors or small market participants would be entering with small fractions.

Let’s remember that a person can have as many Bitcoin addresses as they want, so these figures do not necessarily reflect the number of individuals or entities behind those BTC. However, they are a sign of the growth of the network and a sustained adoption of the cryptocurrency.

For many analysts, this increase in users is a bullish indicator. In fact, an analysis recently published in CriptoNoticias takes the demand for the asset as a fundamental factor for its valuation in the market. According to that model, based on the network effect, the price of BTC would have to increase exponentially in the coming years, as it has been doing in the past.