Bitcoin Miner, beware of the COP26 climate summit!

British Chancellor of the Treasury Rishi Sunak. Source: A screenshot of the video, Youtube / Evening Standard

The COP26 climate summit, currently underway in Scotland – albeit without the presence of key leaders from Russia and China – has so far made no direct reference to bitcoin (BTC) or altcoin. However, there may already be key insights from the decision already made that could have an impact on the industry, particularly on miner.

Wednesday was dubbed “the day of finance” at COP26, so many in the crypto community probably had their ears pricked for major developments. And while there was a lack of explicit statements related to cryptocurrencies, some of the political promises could have a ripple effect for the industry – just as it did when the UK hosted the UK summit. G7 in June of this year.

The day was inaugurated by British Chancellor of the Treasury Rishi Sunak, who announced that “the entire global financial system will be rewired for net zero carbon emissions”.

This ambitious goal, Sunak explained, will make use of better climate data, green government bond issuance and “mandatory disclosure of sustainability”.

Cryptocurrency miner, beware!

The latter could potentially become a sticking point for crypto operators, particularly miners, who could find themselves under greater pressure to switch to renewable forms of energy in countries that comply with COP26 protocols.

As the term is somewhat ambiguous, it is difficult to say how deep these revelations can go. Considering the bad publicity bitcoin has received this year for its carbon footprint, it’s not impossible to imagine a scenario where players like exchanges could be vetted to offer bitcoin-related services.

The recent Chinese crackdown on mining and cryptocurrencies, after all, has been conducted primarily in the name of cleansing the environment and fulfilling ecological commitments.

Sunak went on to say that the UK aims to become the “world’s first carbon-neutral financial center,” adding that “it will become mandatory for companies to determine how they plan to decarbonise and transition to net zero emissions.”

The finance chief said an “independent task force” will monitor the process. Again, whether the cryptocurrency and its carbon footprint will fall under the microscope is still unclear. But as the Chinese example suggests, nothing is outside the realm of possibility, particularly when it comes to political scores and positions.

Similar comments were made by Sunak’s American counterpart, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said a “wholesale transformation” of high-carbon economies is needed.

In their haste to appear to be doing the right thing, leading powers may seek to pursue “the little fish,” hence crypto mining – particularly if it can be shown that miners are not making the switch to carbon-free energy. or low carbon content.

Where are Russia and China?

The sticking point in all of this may be that some of the largest “high-carbon economies” in the world are not attending the summit.

Russia partially filled the hole China left in the BTC hashrate, and snubbed the summit – as did China, formerly the center of gravity of the global mining industry.

Regardless, Moscow may begin to take steps to bring the mining sector under control, after regions reported local energy-related problems mostly blamed on miners.

As the day drew to a close, COP26 president Alok Sharma and Patricia Espinosa fromA told a press conference that theOrganization for Economic Cooperation and Development could update his analysis of how much money has actually been committed to support change in poorer nations to reflect the commitments made in Glasgow.

Sharma has targeted Beijing, criticizing China for announcing yesterday that it wanted to focus on avoiding global warming of 2 degrees Celsius, rather than aiming for a maximum target of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

China has called the British presidency of COP26 a “blatantly ambitious” leadership.

Meanwhile, in slightly lighter news, Greta Thunberg, the climate change activist who started the week by singing “You can stick your Climate Crisis up your ass,” has decided to ban swearing. Instead he says that from now on he will “zero emissions” on bad words.

