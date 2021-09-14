Bitcoin miner Greenidge prepares for listing on the Nasdaq From CoinTelegraph

According to a September 13 announcement released by the SEC, the merger is expected to take effect by the close of the market the next day. The merger, settled as a stock-for-stock transaction, will see each share of Support.com Inc. automatically converted into the right for its holder to receive 0.115 Class A Greenidge shares. Greenidge CEO Jeff Kirt said:

Upon completion, Support.com Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. The new entity’s Class A shares will trade under the ticker GREE.

