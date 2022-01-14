Bitcoin miner validates block and collects $ 260,000

In recent days twice of individual small miners they managed to validate a block yourself cashing the reward of 6.25 BTC.

How Bitcoin mining works

Currently, the current computing power allocated globally on Bitcoin mining is just under 200 Ehash / s.

Generally, the percentage of blocks mined by each single miner corresponds to the percentage that this holds of the overall hashrate, so a single miner to ensure for example 10% of the mined blocks must have about 20 Ehash / s.

Since it is impossible for a single small miner to reach these figures, there are usually only two possibilities:

you share your little computing power with other miners participating in a pool,

participating in a pool, huge sums are invested for build a mega mining farm.

The miner who validates a block of Bitcoin on its own

A few days ago, however, a single miner with only 126 Thash / s, or 0.000126 Ehash / s, alone managed to mine a block, cashing in on the 6.25 BTC prize.

It has revealed With Kolivas, pool administrator solo.ckpool.org, linking block card 718.124 to an explorer showing Solo CK as the block miner.

Congratulations to a bitcoin miner with only 126TH who solved a solo block on https://t.co/UWgBvLBGsc see: https://t.co/JUMEFaYKfo – Dr. Con Kolivas (@ckpooldev) January 11, 2022

Previously, it appears that the same thing also happened on December 2, 2021 with block 712.217.

The really surprising thing is that 126 Thash / s correspond only to 0.000073% of the total hashrate of Bitcoin, so statistically that single miner should have been able to mine one block every 1.3 million blocks. Instead, he succeeded even though the total number of blocks mined on Bitcoin in 13 years is only slightly more than half.

Furthermore, in a single year, only a little more than 52,000 blocks are mined on the Bitcoin blockchain, so the chances of succeeding with 0.000073% of the hashrate are slim.

Now the miner will have to pay one to the pool 2% commission, but he can keep the remaining 6,125 BTC, corresponding to approximately $ 260,000.

It is not known how much he spent on electricity, or how much he had to invest in order to have 126 Thash / s, but a latest generation ASIC of 140 Thash / s costs about $ 11,000. So it seems very likely that the miner has made a lot of money with this trade.