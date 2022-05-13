Bitcoin miners “come back to life” thanks to this Venezuelan artist

Disused Bitcoin mining equipment is getting its value back thanks to Venezuelan artist Juliette “Juls” Garzón, who released a collection of 7 pieces that sold out in less than 72 hours.

As it is known, mainly by those who work in the area, the hardware of Bitcoin mining has a lifespan that comes to an end for various reasons: it loses power due to the difficulty of the network and ceases to be profitable for energy consumption, or physically deteriorates due to its use, although some reach up to more than 7 years.

To give a new meaning to these equipment already in disuse, Juls Garzón intervened them with different techniques adding color and personality to create collection piecesmaking this hardware get new owners in a short time.

ASIC Antminer S9 equipment intervened by the artist Juls Garzón. Source: Juls Garzón.

The name of the collection is Bit Art, and in addition to the Bitcoin miners it includes other pieces, which are accompanied by a non-fungible token or NFT that each buyer receives, as Garzón explained to CriptoNoticias:

The concept of Bit Art stems from my attraction to pop art and the intention to innovate and diversify my artistic experiences, along with the idea of ​​creating real and tangible pieces that, beyond art, have a concept that connects with those of us in the world. crypto world. Each physical work also exists as NFT and is also delivered to whoever buys the piece. Juls Garzon, artist.

Inside Bit Art, the collection of ASIC mining equipment is named after Artminerplaying under the name of the Antminer team, from the manufacturer Bitmain.

“These are intervened Antminer S9 machines. It is a tribute to the miners who work tirelessly on Bitcoin. It is a kind of totem for many of us who have lived closely with Bitcoin », he said.

An artistic tribute to Bitcoin miners

The second part of Bit Art is called Mr. Pigcoiner, which consists of a fiberglass and resin sculpture. “He is a character that represents a traditional piggy bank that rebelled and plugged his back hole to not save anymore, and start investing,” he explains.

Mr. Pigcoiner is the name of the other collection launched by Juls Garzón. Source. Juls Garzon.

For its part, miners from the Artminer collection were each sold for US$900in less than 72 hours since its launch on May 3.

The miners have already fulfilled their function and could not be connected again to continue exercising the proof of work in the Bitcoin network, but they will be honored forever with the intervention of the Venezuelan artist, instead of being discarded.

The artist tells CriptoNoticias that she will continue to launch more pieces and art collections aimed at bitcoiners.