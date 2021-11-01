Bitcoin, miners reinvigorate a rural US town

A Texas city of 5,600 people is benefiting from the mining boom of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which could transform its landscape.

What happened

Rockdale, a Texas city with 5,600 inhabitants, is home to two Bitcoin mining companies: Bitdeer – a spin-off of Bitmain – And Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT).

Bitmain is a Chinese company known for creating the Bitmain Antminer, computers used to perform calculations that translate into rewards in the form of BTC.

Both companies have found their new home on a piece of property once occupied by the aluminum giant Alcoa, according to a CNBC report.

The two companies are looking for resources such as land and energy – the latter being available cheaply in Texas, according to the report.

“Miners undertake to buy a certain amount of energy and what they do is sell it back to [valore di] market and make a profit, ”he told CNBC John King, Mayor of Rockdale.

King revealed that the miners also function as an “interruptible load” when the power grid needs power, which is backed up by financial incentives.

“They have a two or three cent contract… and they can sell it for $ 9 per kilowatt hour,” the city official said.

Because it is important

Rockdale is home to the largest Bitcoin mining facility in the United States, owned by Riot; the latter said that once the expansion is complete, the facility will have a total power capacity of 750 megawatts.

James Gibson, the city’s director of economic development, said Dallas only uses 200 megawatts, adding, “So it’s like having downtown Manhattan, downtown Dallas, all in our backyard,” CNBC reported.

Gibson revealed that Rockdale had 160 acres to use; The mayor has reportedly received 40 requests from mining companies interested in settling in Rockdale, many of them from China.

“They have money. They have equipment. They just need a place – and energy, fast, ”Gibson said, according to CNBC.

The president of the Texas Blockchain Council, Lee Bratcher, observed the impact on the city’s economy before Bitcoin miners settled there.

“Rockdale’s economy was devastated for several years, until the Bitcoin miners arrived,” said Bratcher.

This is relevant as Rockdale has been through a tough time, according to reports: its only hospital closed in 2018 and the city witnessed a deterioration in its water supply, with residents complaining about the water. red and smelly coming out of the taps.

The United States has established itself as the world’s epicenter of Bitcoin mining after China forced miners to close their businesses earlier this year.

Price movement

On October 20, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $ 66,930.39; at the time of publication, the world’s leading cryptocurrency was down 1.39% daily to $ 60,581.31.

Riot shares finished Friday’s regular session down nearly 1.2% to $ 27.22, then gaining 0.22% in the after-hours session.