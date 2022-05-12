Bitcoin miners “unaffected by volatility” in the market

Despite the steady decline in Bitcoin prices and the turmoil in the current markets, some of the biggest mining companies are undeterred, insisting that their operations will not be affected by negative price volatility.

Some even see it as an opportunity to gain market share as smaller competitors go under.

Bitcoin (BTC) prices have been in a steady decline throughout the year until the last 24 hours, when the decline accelerated to hit 12-month lows. However, the miners have not been discouraged amid such tremendous pressure. Some may even have more of a mining fervor if Bitcoin’s downward trend continues through 2022.

Each of the three different mining operations – two large public companies and a private mining company – contacted by Cointelegraph shared cold emotions about the prospect of a bear market. They believe it will have little or no effect on their business plans.

Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) said its “asset-light strategy” will keep it insulated from almost all the effects of a bear market. Vice President of Corporate Communications Charlie Schumacher told Cointelegraph that he maintained a cost base of about $6,200 per BTC mined in Q1 by “outsourcing the muscle of our operations and keeping the brainpower in-house.”

Marathon is the third largest Bitcoin (BTC) holder among public companies, according to BitcoinTreasuries. It has the ability to generate 3.9 exahashes (EH/s) of hash power. MARA is down 15.42% and is trading at $9.97 at the close of business on April 11. It is down 92.6% from its December 2014 high of $134.72.

Schumacher added that the exit of other miners due to capital constraints during bear markets creates an opportunity for larger operations like Marathon, which can take advantage of lower mining difficulty due to declining hash power and competition in mining. the Bitcoin network.

“As the hash rate decreases, there is a downward difficulty adjustment, which decreases the energy expenditure for the miners that are still operating. The ones left standing can therefore benefit by potentially earning more Bitcoin.”

Cointelegraph also received responses from the CEO of Riot Blockchain (RIOT), another large mining company. It is currently the eighth company with the most BTC among public companies, according to Bitcoin Treasuries. It controlled 3.9 EH/s of hash power as of March 4, but did not disclose its cost per coin mined.

RIOT is down 9.16% and is trading at $6.83 at press time. It is down 90.5% from its high of $71.33 in February 2021.

Les was also indifferent to the current and future volatility of the Bitcoin market. Like Marathon and Redivider, Les pointed to his company’s “strong balance sheet, no long-term debt” as strengths he can rely on from a business perspective. He added that “changes in Bitcoin market conditions do not affect our miner deployment plans, so we continue to increase our hash rate on a monthly basis.”

“Riot’s miner deployment plans are not affected by the volatility of Bitcoin, we are focused on building a sustainable business that operates in broader Bitcoin market conditions.”

Redivider CEO Tom Frazier is also unconcerned about the prospect of another prolonged decline. Redivider is a private data center provider for Bitcoin mining operations specializing in Opportunity Zones designed to benefit workers in disadvantaged regions of the United States.

The core of Redivider’s year-and-a-half-old business is running data centers whose Bitcoin hashing power can be rented out by mining companies for a fee. Frazier told Cointelegraph in a call on May 11 that if its data centers are not leased at a given time, Redivider can maintain a revenue stream for all of its facilities at any time by taking over hashing power and block rewards. for themselves.

He did not reveal what Redivider’s base price was for mined Bitcoin or the size of his operation, but he assured that “his production price of BTC will not be affected.”

Frazier said that Bitcoin market declines “have little impact on what we do because of our 10-year plan.”

“Market corrections occur because BTC is highly volatile, which is in line with any other volatile asset class. That volatility will not impede our strategy. These times present opportunities.”

Considering the current turmoil in the crypto markets following the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) project and Bitcoin currently trading at $28,931, its lowest level since Jan 1, 2021, according to CoinGecko data, it may look quickly if miners can pounce on the opportunity at their doorstep as they claim.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.