Bitcoin mining, $ 60 million prizes for miners

Now every day they come given to Bitcoin miners nearly $ 60 million in prizes.

Bitcoin miners were paid $ 57.3 million over the last 24 hours to secure the bitcoin network. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 3, 2021

Record awards for Bitcoin miners

For every single block mined, 6.25 new BTCs are created that the miner can cash out on his address.

Since a new block is mined every 9 minutes during this period, there are just under 160 blocks that are mined every day.

This causes that almost 1,000 new BTCs are distributed to miners every day, for an equivalent value dthe approximately 60 million dollars, at current prices.

For example, yesterday 1,000 BTC were created and distributed to miners, in addition to a total of 18.12 BTC paid by users to miners in the form of fees. In total, therefore, Bitcoin miners cashed in yesterday nearly 63 million dollars, including fees.

The impact of price and hashrate on BTC mining

If the volume of BTC that miners collect each day remains constant enough over time, their dollar value changes continuously, due to the volatility of Bitcoin’s price.

For example, at the end of July it was worth less than half, so even the miners were actually collecting about half the value they are collecting now.

It is therefore not surprising that Bitcoin’s hashrate has increased by 60% from the end of July until today. Indeed, if BTC prices remain more or less the same as now, further growth in the hashrate is to be expected.

The consequences of the Chinese ban

It should be noted that, although current prices are on average the highest ever, as it had never before been held on average above $ 60,000 for so many days, the peak of the hashrate still dates back to mid-May, before the Chinese ban.

On the one hand, this means that the missing Chinese hashrate has not yet been completely replaced, on the other hand the price curve once again grew much faster than that of the hashrate, so much so that the latter obviously still has ample room for growth.

It should also be noted that, since the Chinese have completely abandoned Bitcoin mining, the decentralization of mining has increased.

To date, there is no single mining farm, or pool, with more than 20% of the hashrate, and there are even four with more than 10%, and one with 9%.

All of these things pay off Stronger and more secure Bitcoin than ever, practically unassailable at this time.