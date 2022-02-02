Bitcoin mining accounts for 0.08% of world CO2 production

According to a new report released by CoinShares, the Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry is estimated to have emitted 42 megatons, or Mt, (1Mt = 1 million tons) of carbon dioxide, or CO2, during 2021. This figure amounts to less than 0.08% of total global emissions, equivalent to 49,360 Mt of CO2 during the same year. CoinShares reached this conclusion through several indicators, including the efficiency of the Bitcoin network, its energy use, available hardware and other factors on a global scale. Consequently, this data may not reflect the actual CO2 emissions of the network. However, the estimate in the report on world CO2 emissions tends to be in line with the numbers for the mining industry.

Furthermore, the report estimates the total electricity consumption of the Bitcoin network at 89 terawatt-hours (TWh), much lower than the value calculated by the University of Cambridge. It’s certainly noteworthy, given the new hash rate record. That said, mere electricity consumption is not a real indicator of Bitcoin’s environmental impact.

The report sheds light on a growing debate regarding the environmental impact of mining. For example, influencers like Elon Musk have turned around the adoption of Bitcoin due to concerns about pollution. The CoinShares report suggests that around 60% of mining activities are powered by fossil fuels, much lower than the industry itself estimates, at around 25%. However, if the report’s claims prove to be accurate, they would confirm that the overall environmental impact of Bitcoin is negligible from a global point of view.