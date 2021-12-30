Bitcoin: mining at record levels, miners away from China

The amount of computing power devoted to churning out new units of bitcoin (Satoshi Nakamoto’s real name here) has jumped close to an all-time high as cryptocurrency miners move their operations to new countries following a crackdown in China.

Bitcoin: BTC mining at record highs, miners move out of China

BTC’s hash rate, a measure of how difficult it is to create new coins, has risen to 172 million terahashs per second, the highest since May, according to data from Blockchain.com. The increase suggests that miners are dedicating more computer resources to solving complex puzzles, for which they are rewarded with freshly minted BTC.

Miners have been moving to new geographic areas since China banned the work of miners as it is highly energy-consuming. The negative environmental impact of BTC mining has been a key point for critics of the cryptocurrency queen, due to the amount of energy required to produce new coins.

China’s largest BTC-producing provinces have halted mining in an effort to cut carbon emissions and a push against private cryptocurrencies as the country works on its own official digital currency.

Beijing’s crackdown favors North American mining companies

According to data from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, the US is now the world’s largest home of dedicated computers for minting new digital assets, the Financial Times said. Although the pace of the recovery signals the difficulties that the authorities are facing in regulating the cryptocurrency sector.

The geographic reshuffle caused by the Beijing crackdown favors mining companies in the United States and elsewhere as the business has been relocated to new facilities in countries offering low-cost energy sources, such as the US, but also Iceland, Norway and Canada.

Bitcoin miners play a crucial role in the cryptocurrency market because they mint new coins and ensure the safety of the underlying technology, which is based on powerful computers solving mathematical equations.