Bitcoin, mining becomes “green” and sustainable thanks to the agreement between Blockstream and Macquarie

Blockchain company Blockstream Mining has announced that it will partner with Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group to develop bitcoin mining facilities that use renewable energy. Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in the world and is “mined” using very powerful computers, which usually absorb large amounts of electricity, generated with fossil fuels, thus increasing world consumption and negatively impacting the environment, a situation that has recently attracted a lot of negative criticism on the cryptocurrency mining industry.

But as cryptocurrencies gain popularity and wider acceptance as an investment business and unit of payment, attempts are being made to mitigate the environmental impact of mining. Blockstream said in a blog post that the partnership will initially include mining hardware hosting, with the potential to scale in stages as green energy infrastructure is implemented.

Credit: Pixabay

The first project will be based in North America. Earlier this year, the Victoria, Canada-based company partnered with payments firm Square Inc of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Norwegian holding company Aker ASA to build renewable energy bitcoin projects.

Macquarie Group Limited is an Australian investment bank and diversified financial services group, while Blockstream is a blockchain technology company that develops a range of products and services for the storage and transfer of Bitcoin and other digital assets. For future developments and the very credibility of the mining sector and cryptocurrencies in general, it will be essential that such projects are increasingly widespread, broadening the consensus around a very little known world that still often arouses mistrust.