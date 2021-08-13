Bitcoin mining becomes less profitable From FinanciaLounge



The recreation is over: Bitcoin mining becomes less profitable



Last spring’s blockade of Chinese miners made mining easier, but now things are changing again

For miners, that is, for those who extract Bitcoin from the network through extremely complex calculations, last spring was a real celebration. The Chinese government’s tightening on specialized mining centers has resulted in a 40% drop in the difficulty of mining Bitcoin. In other words: small and large miners from all over the world (excluding China) have mined Bitcoin faster and amassed more, thereby increasing potential profits.

Uphill HASHRATE

But now something has changed, the hashrate of the Bitcoin network (the unit of measurement of computing power) has settled on the new standards and the level of difficulty to mine new Bitcoins has returned to increase. According to experts this morning (Friday 13 August) this difficulty has increased by 7.3%, that is, 7.3% more computing power is needed to solve the blocks that allow Bitcoin to be extracted. All this leads to a higher consumption of energy, which causes lower profits …

