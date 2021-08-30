The recreation is over: Bitcoin mining becomes less profitable

The blockade of Chinese miners last spring made it easier to mine Bitcoins, but now things are changing again

For miners, that is, for those who extract Bitcoin from the network through extremely complex calculations, last spring was a real celebration. The Chinese government’s tightening on specialized mining centers has resulted in a 40% drop in the difficulty of mining Bitcoin. In other words: small and large miners from all over the world (excluding China) have mined Bitcoin faster and amassed more, thereby increasing potential profits.

Uphill HASHRATE

But now something has changed, the hashrate of the Bitcoin network (the unit of measurement of computing power) has settled on the new standards and the level of difficulty to mine new Bitcoins has returned to increase. According to experts this morning (Friday 13 August) this difficulty has increased by 7.3%, that is, 7.3% more computing power is needed to solve the blocks that allow Bitcoin to be extracted. All of this leads to higher energy consumption, which leads to lower profits.

THE REASONS

The reasons for the increased hashrate level? There are basically two factors. First of all Chinese crypto mining companies, expelled from the government, have moved to other countries to reopen the farms. Secondly, to take advantage of the blockade in China, many foreign companies in the sector have increased their mining capacities by purchasing new ASICs, the devices used for cryptocurrency mining. Even many small miners have dusted off Asic no longer competitive to participate in the “party”.

BITCOIN ON THE RUSSIAN MOUNTAINS

While still remaining below the level reached in March 2021, just before the Chinese squeeze, the level of difficulty for mining is starting to rise again. And with it the profitability of the mining business returns to decline. Shortly after the blockade decided by Beijing, the value of Bitcoin, which in those weeks was around 60 thousand dollars, had suffered a sudden drop. However, unlike what several analysts had thought, for Bitcoin it was not a swan song, even if after a few weeks the cryptocurrency has fallen again to the minimum of 29 thousand dollars touched in July. Currently the value of a Bitcoin is around 46 thousand dollars.

