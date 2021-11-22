Bitcoin mining company is committed to sustainability

Photo by Thomas Richter on Unsplash

It is estimated that the power required to mine only one Bitcoin (BTC) exceeds 1,500 kilowatt hours (kWh), more than consumed in 53 days by an average home in the United States; in fact, the global Bitcoin network consumes 100 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity per year, a consumption equal to that of Sweden. In this regard, many are concerned about the environmental impact of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) e Dogecoin (DOGE) on the environment.

With this in mind, at the beginning of the year the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon Musk, announced that the company will no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment method for its vehicles; Musk has since reversed this decision, but the fact remains that the world has become fully aware of Bitcoin’s gigantic energy needs.

And it is hungry for solutions: with climate change already affecting people’s lives and with many depressing projections regarding its future effects, people want change; he wants a system that preserves both the revolutionary and decentralized power of Bitcoin and the health of the global climate.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) believes it can help transform Bitcoin mining and usher in a green future for the world. As CEO James Manning said, “We are looking to leverage a long-term strategy to transform the world into a decarbonised society”; the company aspires to be the leading global provider of digital infrastructure and says it is committed to achieving this aspiration in an environmentally sustainable way.

This green identity is centered on the commitment to have zero net emissions by 2030. The company declares that in 2020 it has already offset 100% of its emissions and that it will do the same again this year; in 2022 Mawson plans to plant 53,000 trees – one for every block created on the Bitcoin blockchain next year – bringing his total to 78,000, with the ultimate goal of 1 million trees planted.

Another key to the company’s green commitment is its operating model: according to reports, Mawson places its mining operations near power plants with unused energy resources; as the company claims, this is an excess of energy that would otherwise be wasted, and Mawson chooses renewable power plants whenever possible. An essential point of reference in this case is the partnership recently signed by the company with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a multi-billion dollar fund for green energy infrastructures.

And all of this is done in the spirit of the man who gives the company its name, Sir Douglas Mawson; Mawson was an explorer and scientist who explored much of the Antarctic. The company also supports The Mawson Huts Foundation, a foundation that protects the original huts built by Mawson and his team in Antarctica and educates school children about the benefits of fighting climate change.

As Mawson attempts to push the industry towards sustainability and nature conservation, the company has added 4,000 miners with application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), increasing its total mining power by more than 11%, aiming for 3.35 esahash by Q2 2022 and reaching 5 esahash by early 2023. The company believes this will bring it closer to its goal of becoming a leader in sustainable Bitcoin mining.

