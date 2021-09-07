Bitcoin, mining consumes as much as 7 Google

The data that the New York Times has put together in these hours are not new, they are not written in stone (there are many methodological disputes surrounding the discussions on the world of mining), but they are strong precisely because of the way in which they give back in the right measure what the impact of cryptocurrencies on the world. Indeed, that the crypto galaxy has embraced sustainability is a difficult issue to support. It may be of little interest to investors, of course, for whom the only real interest lies in trading and related profit opportunities. But the issue cannot fail to interest those who operate closely in contact with the “production” of Bitcoin and the like.

91 terawatt hours per year

91 terawatt hours per year: this is the estimated electricity consumption for the annual creation of Bitcoins. 91 billion kilowatt hours, something the New York Times estimates as higher than many countries in the world, as well as the equivalent of about 7 Google with all its datacenters and its services for billions of people. The underlying question is clear: is it worth it? But this is a higher ranking judgment, before which we must ask ourselves a question of equity and sustainability: is a role in the market imaginable for an asset with such high consumption?

Elon Musk at the time cut short on the problem: when the Bitcoin world will have demonstrated that it can use at least 50% of clean energy, then it will be possible to think again of adopting it for payment systems in Tesla (option first granted and then soon denied). Musk’s solution seemed hasty, but it hit the mark: if cryptocurrencies intend to continue their growth, they must also assume the responsibilities that the role imposes. Sustainability, first of all, is part of the virtues that a new digital currency has a duty to embrace.

It will not be easy. The process of managing payments, transactions and mining operates in an anti-economic sense by its very nature, but this collides with reality when from the reasoning on the Blockchain we move on to the concreteness of the barrels of oil necessary to keep the system up and running. . Estimates of the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index indicate an overall estimate, which, however, must also deal with a geopolitics of mining that sees China increasingly secluded and other countries (including Kazakhstan or Russia) seeking a role based on energy costs kept low thanks to the availability of fossil fuels.

The situation of cryptocurrencies is constantly evolving and if the ecological knot were solved, great prairies of opportunities would open up. But this is a non-trivial technical and political step, behind which new international pressures could sooner or later lurk. Can a world discussing sustainability protocols accept an elephant running down this narrow corridor? The strength of numbers such as those presented by the New York Times cannot go unnoticed.