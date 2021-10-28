News

Bitcoin mining consumes only 0.12% of the world’s energy

Posted on
The report presented by the Bitcoin Mining Council finds that bitcoin mining at 188 TW / h represents only 0.38% of the global energy of 50,000 TW / h that is wasted due to inefficiencies. Elsewhere, compared to world energy consumption, Bitcoin mining accounts for only a 0.12% share.

It is worth noting that bitcoin mining has come under sharp criticism from environmentalists for its carbon footprint. After the asset rose to a new all-time high in April of this year, the energy consumption debate accelerated in part contributing to bitcoin’s decline in value.

The report also notes that in the United States, nearly 65% ​​of the energy produced is lost or wasted. In this case, the bitcoin network can potentially consume only 2.8% of the energy wasted by the United States.

Ph. Marco Verch

Additionally, BMC indicates that currently, bitcoin mining relies largely on renewable sources following the backlash since mid-year. The focus on renewables emerged after China banned bitcoin mining, with BMC saying companies under the forum distribute 65.9% of green sources to power their mining operations.

According to BMC, bitcoin’s energy usage is expected to decline in the future, with the main goal of upgrading the hardware to be more efficient. Likewise, the council also notes that increased use of renewable sources is likely to reduce the environmental impact of the cryptocurrency.

The board was formed in June to address the backlash of bitcoin’s energy consumption amid increased institutional adoption of the asset. The debate has seen companies like electric vehicle maker Tesla suspend bitcoin payments citing environmental issues. However, CEO Elon Musk expressed support for the group.







