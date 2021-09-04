Bitcoin mining difficulty and hashrate increase

There difficulty from mining from Bitcoin (BTC) has risen once again, for the third consecutive time, forming a new series of increases, as discussed above.

The measure of how difficult it is to compete for mining rewards (Bitcoin mining difficulty), increased by 13.24%, reaching 17.6T.This is the highest increase since May of this year and a leap. significant compared to 15.56 T, reached during the previous adjustment two weeks ago. It is also sizeable when compared to the 13.67 T level it had seen during its last decline in mid-July.

The number reached today has brought mining difficulty back to the level of November 2020, slowly moving towards the all-time high of 25 T seen last May, although still quite far.

This is now the third jump in a row, after the second longest series of drops in the history of the network.

All of this comes with the rise in the price of BTC, which recently crossed USD 50,000 again, before correcting to the downside.

Bitcoin’s hashrate increases

For BitInfoCharts.com, thehashrate, or the computing power of the network, continues to increase. The 7-day moving average hashrate on July 24 increased 50.4% from the July low. It also increased by 11.7% from the previous adjustment.

Meanwhile, although there have been some small increases in the past two weeks, the profitability of bitcoin mining has remained the same since the previous difficulty adjustment.

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty is adjusted every two weeks (or every 2016 block, to be exact) to maintain the normal block time of 10 minutes. The 7-day simple moving average lockout time on August 24 was 8.99 minutes.

Also, according to ByteTree, in the past week, miners have spent more newly generated BTC than they owned, although the opposite can be said for the previous weeks.

Bitcoin miners migrate from China

The average hash rate has seen a significant recovery as Chinese miners who have had to leave the country due to regulatory crackdowns are migrating and rejoining the network. According to data from analytics provider CryptoQuant, the hash rate on August 24 rose to 152 EH / s, from an annual low of 52 EH / s recorded on June 28.

Cryptocurrency mining migrations are having their weight: one mining company migrating from China to North America is Bit Digital, which owned 32,500 miners as of June 30, 2021. As of the same date, they still had nearly 30% of their fleet of mining remaining in China, while nearly 9,500 miners were expected to complete the migration by the third quarter of this year.

Before the crackdown, miners in China made up half of all global miners, but the recent turn of events has opened up new opportunities for miners elsewhere, according to many. Shane Downey, chief financial officer of Hut 8 Mining, told the Financial Times: “Think of the global average daily production of bitcoin as pie. The size of the pie remained the same, and each existing miner could use one more piece on their own. great”.

Another company on the move is The9, which is planning to bring its mining business to Kazakhstan significantly closer geographically. The total capacity of their new facility is expected to be 200 megawatts and will house over 50,000 Antminer S19 devices for a total of approximately 5 EH / s of hash power. Half of the capacity is expected to be available by the end of this year, while the deadline for the remaining 100 MW is the end of 2022.

The increase in the hash rate could indicate that miners are stabilizing again, causing these recent increases in difficulty. While former Chinese miners are still finding their roots, those based in other countries are certainly serving up bigger chunks of the proverbial pie, as the US-based Riot Blockchain reported a record second quarter with a 1,540% year-over-year increase in profits.

