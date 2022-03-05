Bitcoin mining difficulty drops for the first time this year

For the first time since November 2021, Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty adjustment has been negative, declining 1.49%. The move follows a succession of six consecutive positive difficulty adjustments, in which mining difficulty and hash rate hit all-time highs.

The average hash rate for the past two weeks fell to 197.19 exahashes per second (EH/s), pushing the average block generation time past the 10-minute target by 10 minutes and 9 seconds. As a result of the difficulty adjustment, miners competing to solve the next valid block found it marginally easier.

Bitcoin mining difficulty drops marginally after 8 months of rise. Source: Glassnode

Difficulty adjustment is one of the most prominent features of the Bitcoin protocol. Every two weeks or 2,016 confirmed blocks, the difficulty of mining a new block is “adjusted” based on the average of the last 2,016 blocks, making it easier or harder to mine new blocks.

In the Bitcoin white paper, Satoshi Nakamoto wrote: “The difficulty of the proof of work is determined by a moving average that points to an average number of blocks per hour. If they are generated too quickly, the difficulty increases.”

By inference, for the last 2,016 blocks, blocks were generated too slowly, with an average time of 10 minutes and 9 seconds. As a result, the difficulty setting is automatically lowered and miners will therefore find it marginally easier to solve valid blocks for the next 2,016 blocks.

According DenverBitcoin, a well-known Bitcoin miner, the -1.49% correction could be the only one of the year.

Bitcoin just had its first downward difficulty adjustment of 2022. Will it be the only downward adjustment of the year?

Experts still calling for 300eh+ average by December. Fun times. pic.twitter.com/l3x8hNevaU — Adam O (@denverbitcoin) March 3, 2022

A 1.49% correction is minimal compared to the mining dark ages between May and July 2021, when China’s Bitcoin mining ban caused a catastrophic drop in hash rate. Fortunately, it quickly recovered throughout 2021, rising 31%, as countries like Kazakhstan and Canada took over, proving the resilience of the network.

The Bitcoin mining sector is becoming increasingly competitive, with tech industry players such as Intel keen to put a dent in the hash rate and introduce their own miners. As Denver Bitcoin alluded to, 300 Eh/s hash rate could be an achievable goal in 2022, especially as mining shows increasing resilience and geographic flexibility.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: