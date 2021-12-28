Bitcoin mining difficulty increases as profitability decreases

Bitcoin mining is set to see a significant rise in the near future, approaching its all-time high in May (ATH) at a time when competition among miners is growing while profitability is decreasing. It is currently estimated by mining pool BTC.com that bitcoin mining difficulty, or the measure of how difficult it is to compete for mining rewards, will rise 6.49% on Saturday. This would be the fourth highest raise from the ATH.

Also, it would take the difficulty down to the 23.78 T level, closer to the mid-May ATH of 25.05 T. This increase follows a relatively small, but significant decrease, as it broke the longest gain streak seen. since 2018.

Meanwhile, the hashrate, or computational power of the network, is also increasing from the previous difficulty adjustment. While it stood at 156.06 E on November 28, the 7-day moving average jumped to 180.98 E recorded on December 9, an increase of nearly 16% in less than two weeks.

The profitability of bitcoin mining has taken the exact opposite direction. It fell 9.4% in the same time frame that BTC’s price fell nearly 20% in the past two weeks. Bitcoin mining difficulty is adjusted every two weeks to maintain the normal block time of 10 minutes. The 7-day moving average freeze time on December 9 was 8.8 minutes.